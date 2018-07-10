Lotus celebrates its 70th anniversary at FOS Goodwood

Land Rover won't be the only car manufacturer celebrating this year at FOS Goodwood. This year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed from 12-15 July 2018 will be a celebration of Lotus like no other, as the famous British manufacturer is announced as an Automotive Partner of the event.





Born in 1948, with the inception of Colin Chapman’s first car, Lotus sprang from a small garage in North London to become a global brand.





This year’s Festival of Speed will allow visitors to see some of the best-known cars of the marques’ past running on the Hill. A who’s who of famous racers, the roster includes Jim Clark’s World Championship winning Lotus 25, Graham Hill’s World Championship winning Lotus 49, and Ayrton Senna’s first F1 race winning car, the Lotus 97T. Other famous examples, including the revolutionary Lotus Type 56, gas turbine Indycar will also be in demonstration runs over the weekend.





In addition to 2018 marking the 70th anniversary of Lotus’ birth, it’s also a milestone for some of the cars present, as it denotes 50 years since Graham Hill took the championship in the Lotus Type 49, and 40 years since Mario Andretti won his World Championship in the Lotus Type 79. Lotus will be recognising these achievements with themed announcements from the Festival.













Tags: lotus, lotus anniversary, lotus 70 years, fos goodwood

Posted in Lotus, Various News