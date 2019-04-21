Lincoln Corsair photos and details

Lincoln Corsair is the surprise every Lincoln fan was waiting for at this year New York Auto Show. The 2020 Corsair – inspired by the Latin word “cursus” meaning journey – enters the thriving small luxury SUV segment with its debut today at the 2019 New York International Auto Show. Corsair is designed to give luxury customers technology to make their drive effortless, such as Phone As A Key, Head-Up Display and standard Lincoln Co-Pilot360 driver-assist features.





Corsair embraces elements of both the full-size Lincoln Navigator and three-row Lincoln Aviator while building on these cues with even more flair.





Painstakingly sculpted in clay, Corsair features exquisite contouring throughout the body section of the door, offering a deep landscape of curvature and relief with a fast-falling roofline.





To ensure a hushed ride, a dual-wall dashboard in the engine compartment provides an additional barrier between passengers and the engine. With this innovation, usually only found in larger vehicles, an air gap acts to keep vibrations out of the cabin. Active Noise Control enhances overall sound quality throughout.





A specially tuned 14-speaker Revel premium audio system is available for the all-new Corsair. Placement, tuning, calibration and the number of Revel speakers are all unique to each Lincoln vehicle, designed to ensure audio quality and accuracy for each cabin size and acoustics.





Available wireless charging for compatible mobile devices is located in the front-row armrest, while a convenient media bin is available for passengers in front as well. Multiple power outlets are located throughout, while standard Wi-Fi keeps all occupants connected.





Three new Lincoln interiors debut on the all-new Corsair – Beyond Blue, with its vivid blue and white palette, Cashew, a rich tan and black blend, and Medium Slate, a soft gray with touches of Ebony.





Staying true to its Quiet Flight DNA, Corsair is engineered to deliver the effortless drive experience and sensation of gliding over the road. Two turbocharged four-cylinder engine options are available – a standard 2.0-liter with a targeted 250 horsepower and 275 lb.-ft. of torque and an available 2.3-liter with a targeted 280 horsepower and 310 lb.-ft. of torque. Each is mated to a new 8-speed automatic transmission. Corsair features a Lincoln-first rear integral bush suspension.





The all-new Corsair will be built at Louisville Assembly Plant in Louisville, Kentucky, arriving in dealerships this fall.









