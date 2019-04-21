Lincoln Corsair photos and details
21 April 2019 08:00:51
|Tweet
Lincoln Corsair is the surprise every Lincoln fan was waiting for at this year New York Auto Show. The 2020 Corsair – inspired by the Latin word “cursus” meaning journey – enters the thriving small luxury SUV segment with its debut today at the 2019 New York International Auto Show. Corsair is designed to give luxury customers technology to make their drive effortless, such as Phone As A Key, Head-Up Display and standard Lincoln Co-Pilot360 driver-assist features.
Corsair embraces elements of both the full-size Lincoln Navigator and three-row Lincoln Aviator while building on these cues with even more flair.
Painstakingly sculpted in clay, Corsair features exquisite contouring throughout the body section of the door, offering a deep landscape of curvature and relief with a fast-falling roofline.
To ensure a hushed ride, a dual-wall dashboard in the engine compartment provides an additional barrier between passengers and the engine. With this innovation, usually only found in larger vehicles, an air gap acts to keep vibrations out of the cabin. Active Noise Control enhances overall sound quality throughout.
A specially tuned 14-speaker Revel premium audio system is available for the all-new Corsair. Placement, tuning, calibration and the number of Revel speakers are all unique to each Lincoln vehicle, designed to ensure audio quality and accuracy for each cabin size and acoustics.
Available wireless charging for compatible mobile devices is located in the front-row armrest, while a convenient media bin is available for passengers in front as well. Multiple power outlets are located throughout, while standard Wi-Fi keeps all occupants connected.
Three new Lincoln interiors debut on the all-new Corsair – Beyond Blue, with its vivid blue and white palette, Cashew, a rich tan and black blend, and Medium Slate, a soft gray with touches of Ebony.
Staying true to its Quiet Flight DNA, Corsair is engineered to deliver the effortless drive experience and sensation of gliding over the road. Two turbocharged four-cylinder engine options are available – a standard 2.0-liter with a targeted 250 horsepower and 275 lb.-ft. of torque and an available 2.3-liter with a targeted 280 horsepower and 310 lb.-ft. of torque. Each is mated to a new 8-speed automatic transmission. Corsair features a Lincoln-first rear integral bush suspension.
The all-new Corsair will be built at Louisville Assembly Plant in Louisville, Kentucky, arriving in dealerships this fall.
Lincoln Corsair photos and details Photos (2 photos)
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
2002 Lincoln Continental ConceptEngine: V12, Power: 308.7 kw / 414 bhp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 560 nm / 413.0 ft lbs @ 5270 rpm
2004 Lincoln Mark X ConceptEngine: V8, Power: 208.8 kw / 280 bhp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 387.76 nm / 286 ft lbs @ 4000 rpm
2001 Lincoln Mk 9 Coupe ConceptN/AN/AN/A
2003 Lincoln Navicross ConceptEngine: V8N/AN/A
1933 Lincoln Series 251 KB Willoughby Panel BroughamEngine: V12, Power: 111.9 kw / 150.1 bhp @ 3400 rpm, Torque: 395.9 nm / 292.0 ft lbs @ 1200 rpm
New Vehicles
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Concept Cars
First teaser of the upcoming BMW iNext Concept - the production model will start a new era
BMW has published the first official teaser of the upcoming BMW iNext Concept. The pure-electric BMW iNext will be built at Plant Dingolfing from 2021. ...
BMW has published the first official teaser of the upcoming BMW iNext Concept. The pure-electric BMW iNext will be built at Plant Dingolfing from 2021. ...
Custom Cars
ABT Cupra Ateca offers more power
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Future Cars
BMW will supply engine for Karma Revero
Nobody heard about Karma Automotive, a company that builds electric cars in the US. But lots of people will hear about the Karma after a partnership with BMW. ...
Nobody heard about Karma Automotive, a company that builds electric cars in the US. But lots of people will hear about the Karma after a partnership with BMW. ...
Market News
2019 Porsche sales records 12 percent decrease
Porsche is having some though times this year, as is adapting to current environment regulations and production demand. In the first quarter of 2019, ...
Porsche is having some though times this year, as is adapting to current environment regulations and production demand. In the first quarter of 2019, ...
Gadgets
Infiniti introduces Amazon Alexa on its vehicles
Infiniti knows that being in the premium segment means a lot of investments in technology. So it now wants to be a pioneer when it comes to artificial ...
Infiniti knows that being in the premium segment means a lot of investments in technology. So it now wants to be a pioneer when it comes to artificial ...
Various News
Lexus ES recalled due to knee airbag problem
After the massive recall caused by Takata airbags, Toyota had a very good periods, with no major problems reported. Recently they have announced a safety ...
After the massive recall caused by Takata airbags, Toyota had a very good periods, with no major problems reported. Recently they have announced a safety ...
Motorsports
Armed forces charity complete 2000 km in Carta Rally with Dacia Duster
A team of 14 current and ex-military service personnel has completed the Carta Rallye in Morocco, an extreme 2,000km challenge that took place in the ...
A team of 14 current and ex-military service personnel has completed the Carta Rallye in Morocco, an extreme 2,000km challenge that took place in the ...
Videos
BMW M8 was spied during some testing around the Nurburgring
If you are looking for a German Grand Tourer, the 8 Series is the perfect car for you. But if you are searching for some special thrills, we have a good news. ...
If you are looking for a German Grand Tourer, the 8 Series is the perfect car for you. But if you are searching for some special thrills, we have a good news. ...