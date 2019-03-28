Lincoln Corsair model to be unveiled in New York

Lincoln is working hard to reestablish its name in the premium segment and to become one of the most popular American brands. The famous and cool Navigator is not enough to help the brand compete Cadillac and other German and Japanese brands.





So, Lincoln Motor Company will debut the all-new Lincoln Corsair on Wednesday, April 17, at the 2019 New York International Auto Show.





With the continued strength of Lincoln’s SUVs - from the record-breaking sales of Navigator, strong customer response to the 2019 Nautilus and the arrival of the all-new Aviator in the summer, the introduction of Corsair will further enhance Lincoln’s lineup.





Further informations on the models will be made public closer to the official reveal in New York.













