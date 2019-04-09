Lincoln Aviator receives 28 speakers inside

Lincoln Aviator is one of the most spectacular premium car in the US. And now it is ready to impress even more. The all-new 2020 Lincoln Aviator features an audio system worthy of its show-stopping looks.





The all new Revel Ultima 3D sound system offers clients a choice between three listening modes – stereo, audience and on-stage. But it takes the listening experience to a whole new dimension by adding an immersion control slider in the center stack and four sets of dual-height speakers in the Aviator’s headliner.





The slider allows clients to personalize the audio experience by determining how much they want the music to envelop them in a cabin featuring 28 speakers. The addition of the height speakers allows for a 360-degree listening experience, transforming the Aviator cabin into a true concert hall for the road.





Revel Ultima 3D transforms the environment of the vehicle with custom speaker placements for Aviator, acoustically expanding the feeling of the cabin while offering an intimate and personalized listening experience from all around.





The placement, tuning, calibration and the number of Revel speakers are unique to each Lincoln vehicle. In Aviator, new dual 40-millimeter speakers are located above each occupant in the front and second-row seats for a total of eight speakers in the ceiling. They are meticulously integrated with the three-way speakers in the doors and two-way front and rear speakers.





Precise, crystalline notes recorded by the Detroit Symphony Orchestra provide distinct musical alerts for about 25 features in the vehicles, enhancing the overall experience.





Revel Ultima systems also include Clari-Fi, a patented HARMAN technology that works in real-time to rebuild audio details lost in digitally compressed music. Clari-Fi reconstructs it for an enhanced listening experience regardless of source.





The debut of the Aviator Grand Touring marks the first time the company has combined a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 engine and advanced electrified hybrid technology and is capable of delivering smooth performance and instantaneous torque.













