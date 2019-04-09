Lincoln Aviator receives 28 speakers inside
9 April 2019 17:12:24
Lincoln Aviator is one of the most spectacular premium car in the US. And now it is ready to impress even more. The all-new 2020 Lincoln Aviator features an audio system worthy of its show-stopping looks.
The all new Revel Ultima 3D sound system offers clients a choice between three listening modes – stereo, audience and on-stage. But it takes the listening experience to a whole new dimension by adding an immersion control slider in the center stack and four sets of dual-height speakers in the Aviator’s headliner.
The slider allows clients to personalize the audio experience by determining how much they want the music to envelop them in a cabin featuring 28 speakers. The addition of the height speakers allows for a 360-degree listening experience, transforming the Aviator cabin into a true concert hall for the road.
Revel Ultima 3D transforms the environment of the vehicle with custom speaker placements for Aviator, acoustically expanding the feeling of the cabin while offering an intimate and personalized listening experience from all around.
The placement, tuning, calibration and the number of Revel speakers are unique to each Lincoln vehicle. In Aviator, new dual 40-millimeter speakers are located above each occupant in the front and second-row seats for a total of eight speakers in the ceiling. They are meticulously integrated with the three-way speakers in the doors and two-way front and rear speakers.
Precise, crystalline notes recorded by the Detroit Symphony Orchestra provide distinct musical alerts for about 25 features in the vehicles, enhancing the overall experience.
Revel Ultima systems also include Clari-Fi, a patented HARMAN technology that works in real-time to rebuild audio details lost in digitally compressed music. Clari-Fi reconstructs it for an enhanced listening experience regardless of source.
The debut of the Aviator Grand Touring marks the first time the company has combined a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 engine and advanced electrified hybrid technology and is capable of delivering smooth performance and instantaneous torque.
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Infiniti QS Inspiration concept to be revealed in Shanghai
Infiniti will unveil a new prototype during this year Shanghai Auto, one of the most important events for the Asian market. The concept offers a new perspective ...
ABT Cupra Ateca offers more power
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Hyundai Venue model announced for New York Motor Show
Lincoln is not the only car manufacturer who announces important unveils during this year New York Motor Show. Hyundai is also on the list with something big. ...
Volkswagen Commercial vehicles sales in 2017
Volkswagen is enjoying good results not only with its passenger division, but also with the commercial one. From January to the end of October, Volkswagen ...
Volkswagen Connect offered as standard on Polo and Up
Volkswagen is updating its technology found in its small car range. The Up! and the Polo are targeted by this latest update. Volkswagen Connect – the ...
McLaren Senna made entirely out of Lego bricks
After we saw the fantastic Chiron built entirely out of Lego bricks, another fantastic supercar joins the range of full scale models. ...
BMW M8 GTE - First official pictures
BMW has put on the race track the upcoming M8 GTE model. Three-day test at the Lausitzring (GER) heralded the next phase in the development of the new ...
A new video teaser of the upcoming 2020 AMG A45 hot hatch
Mercedes-Benz has released a new video teaser of the upcoming 2020 AMG A45 hot hatch. According to our sources, the car will be launched later this year. ...
