Lexus unveiled the new two-row LX 570

Less will certainly mean more to some Lexus LX 570 customers for 2018, as the brand augments the traditional three-row model with a new two-row version designed to carry more cargo for any adventure while pampering five people onboard.

With a starting Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of $84,980*, a new mono-spec trim level gives customers added value and the luxury of simply choosing exterior and interior colors.he two-row model features the same standard luxury equipment as in the three-row model, including leather-trimmed interior, four-zone automatic climate control, power tailgate, moonroof and 20-inch wheels.

Standard Intuitive Park Assist and Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Cross Traffic Alert helps to enhance visibility in a variety of situations where the driver might not be able to see potential hazards. The standard Panoramic View Monitor gives the driver “extra eyes” where it’s impossible to see.





The LX 570 can also make an unforgettable exit, too, thanks to a 5.7-liter V8 engine that produces 383 horsepower and 403 lb.-ft. of peak torque. The 8-speed automatic transmission shifts with famous Lexus refinement. This is a hard-working team, helping to equip the LX 570 with a 7,000 lb. towing capacity using the standard integrated tow hitch receiver. Critically, the powerhouse V8 produces 90 percent of its peak torque at a low 2,200 rpm, further burnishing the vehicle’s towing capability.





The LX 570 also gives the driver the luxury of prioritizing comfort or agility simply by turning the Drive Mode Select dial on the center console. The system settings affect powertrain and suspension responses, including the Adaptive Variable Suspension (AVS), which continually adjusts shock absorber damping rates while driving, ensuring optimal comfort even as the road surface changes.

Tags: lexus, lexus lx 570

Posted in Lexus, New Vehicles