Home » News » Lexus » Lexus Safety System + to become standard in US by 2020

Lexus Safety System + to become standard in US by 2020

23 June 2019 16:56:48

Lexus is making some important steps towards a world without road accidents. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) there were nearly 6.5 million reported crashes in 2017 many of which were avoidable. Collisions that result in injury can often be caused by a delay in a driver’s recognition of the situation and his or her ability to react accordingly.

In a move to help prevent such accidents before they happen, the Lexus Safety System+ will be a standard feature in all US Lexus vehicles starting with the 2020 model year.

the Lexus Safety System+ is an integrated suite of four advanced active safety packages anchored by automated pre-collision warning and braking. They include: Pre-Collison System with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Departure, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control.
Lexus Safety System + to become standard in US by 2020
Lexus Safety System + to become standard in US by 2020 Photos

The development of many Lexus vehicle safety features benefits from the Total Human Model for Safety, or THuMS, virtual crash dummy software. 

Developed to better understand driver behavior, Lexus designed and built one of the world’s most advanced driving simulators. A massive, multidimensional structure covering a space the size of a football field, this futuristic simulator can travel the equivalent of 186 miles per hour, tilt up to 30 degrees, and move in six directions at once. Inside, ordinary drivers—in an actual Lexus vehicle—navigate their way through a 360-degree virtual world. This allows their reactions to be analyzed in real-world situations without real-world consequences.



Tags: , , , ,

Posted in Lexus, Various News

Lexus Safety System + to become standard in US by 2020 Photos (1 photos)
  • Lexus Safety System + to become standard in US by 2020

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. All new Bentley Flying Spur unveiled

    All new Bentley Flying Spur unveiled

  2. Volvo and Uber launch their self-driving car

    Volvo and Uber launch their self-driving car

  3. 2020 Lexus GX460, new updates in the US

    2020 Lexus GX460, new updates in the US

  4.  
  5. Lexus Safety System + to become standard in US by 2020

    Lexus Safety System + to become standard in US by 2020

  6. Maserati Levante GTS available to order in UK

    Maserati Levante GTS available to order in UK

  7. Maserati Levante Trofeo launched in UK

    Maserati Levante Trofeo launched in UK

Related Specs

  1. 2003 Lexus HPX Concept

    Engine: V8, Power: 223.7 kw / 300.0 bhp @ 5600 rpm, Torque: 440.64 nm / 325 ft lbs @ 3400 rpm

  2. 2003 Lexus IS 430 Concept

    Engine: 3UZ -FE Aluminum V8, Power: 253.5 kw / 340 bhp, Torque: 406.75 nm / 300 ft lbs

  3. 2008 Lexus IS-F

    Engine: 2UR-GSE V8, Power: 309.5 kw / 415 bhp @ 6600 rpm, Torque: 503.01 nm / 371 ft lbs @ 5200 rpm

  4. 1994 Lexus Landau Concept

    Engine: Lexus GS300 V8, Power: 193.9 kw / 260.0 bhpN/A

  5. 2005 Lexus LF-A Concept

    N/AN/AN/A

New Vehicles

Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UKHyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...

Concept Cars

Skoda Mountiaq Concept announcedSkoda Mountiaq Concept announced
Once a year, Skoda is allowing its students to create a concept that will be showed at the Worthersee gathering. The sixth ŠKODA Student Car is a spectacular ...

Custom Cars

ABT Cupra Ateca offers more powerABT Cupra Ateca offers more power
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...

Future Cars

Deutsche Post and Ford to develop an electric vanDeutsche Post and Ford to develop an electric van
We see more and more electric vehicles, so it is no wonder that even big companies, that have no connection with automotive industries, tend to develop ...

Market News

Seat reaches record sales in 2017Seat reaches record sales in 2017
Since it managed to save itself from bankruptcy, Seat enjoys more and more sales every year. 2017 was no exception. The Spanish carmaker delivered a total ...

Gadgets

Ford and Lyft join forces for autonomous drivingFord and Lyft join forces for autonomous driving
Ford is one of the leading companies when it comes to autonomous driving technology. To go even further in developing self driving cars, the Blue Oval ...

Various News

Bentley introduces anniversary furnitureBentley introduces anniversary furniture
This year is very important for Bentley, who celebrates its centenary with a whole range of new models. But not only cars help the Crewe manufacturer ...

Motorsports

Subaru Crosstrek Desert Racer to debut in Baja 500Subaru Crosstrek Desert Racer to debut in Baja 500
Subaru has a long tradition when it comes to off-road races. So it is now surprise that Subaru of America announced upport of the Subaru Crosstrek Desert ...

Videos

Ford has made a self-braking shopping cartFord has made a self-braking shopping cart
This is not the first time when Ford is developing some extra-stuff which are not close related to cars. On this time of the year, when the Easter is ...
Copyright CarSession.com