Lexus launches LY650 yacht
24 September 2019 05:40:23
Lexus is not building only premium cars. Sometimes it wants to build other luxury items and even boats. It might sound strange, but we do have a luxury yacht from Lexus.
Lexus held the world premiere of its first luxury yacht, the Lexus LY 650, today in Boca Raton.
The LY 650 is a new embodiment of Lexus’ challenge to go beyond the automobile to deliver innovative and amazing experiences. Based on the Lexus Sport Yacht Concept first shown in January 2017, the LY 650 features unique styling and superb cruising performance. Lexus – which aspires to be a true luxury lifestyle brand – has fused advanced technology and craftsmanship to provide an irreplaceable experience that stimulates the senses and exceeds owner expectations, even at sea.
This LY 650 flagship yacht is the new embodiment of the Lexus “CRAFTED” philosophy, to which exquisite attention to detail and anticipatory hospitality are applied in every possible aspect.
The LY 650 is built in collaboration with the craftspeople of Marquis Yachts in Pulaski, Wisconsin, USA. With the start of LY 650 manufacturing, Marquis Yachts has applied the famous Toyota Production System in its production processes to improve production efficiencies and quality. The new yacht will appear at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show in Florida Oct. 30 – Nov. 3, 2019.
The powertrain features twin Volvo Penta IPS3 engines (1350/1200/1050). By integrating these with a unique underwater-hull shape achieved through the application of computational fluid dynamics modeling, Lexus was able to achieve not only high output and low fuel consumption, but also exceptional cruising stability and maneuverability. The LY 650 also boasts an array of piloting-support functions, including joystick control, fixed-point position-holding at sea, and an auto-flap function.
The underwater hull and the upper part of the hull are constructed of CFRP for lightness and high rigidity, contributing to remarkable high-speed performance and a comfortable cruising experience. Sandwich panels with excellent soundproofing qualities are used in the main walls to help ensure exceptional quietness for uninterrupted conversation.
