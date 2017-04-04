Lexus Lane Valet is one prank you wish to be real
4 April 2017 17:42:27
Lexus is one step closer to launching an autonomous car, as its engineers are testing new ways for the cars to communicate with themselves.
Autonomous driving and Vehicle to Vehicle (V2V) communications continue to evolve at a rapid pace, with Lexus announcing a new technology feature for all models: Lane Valet.
This advanced system will improve traffic flow by assisting the movement of slower moving vehicles from the left lane into the more appropriate right lane, which, in turn, helps make the highway safe.
Utilizing unprecedented radar and lane monitoring technology, in conjunction with 802.11p V2V wireless data protocol, this new semi-autonomous system will help Lexus drivers to communicate temporarily with the slower vehicle and do the driver the courtesy of safely moving their vehicle for them.
With just the touch of a button located on the front dash, Lane Valet will activate. The Lexus vehicle’s radar and camera systems will scan the road to ensure safe operation while the V2V technology communicates with the misplaced driver’s vehicle. Once connected, Lane Valet will initiate a lane change. The slow driver’s right turn signal will illuminate as the system confirms the adjacent lane is clear of other vehicles or obstructions.
Lane Valet will then carefully deposit the unhurried driver into the right lane before disengaging, thus allowing others in the lane to continue moving at their previous pace.
Lexus Lane Valet will be rolled out as an optional feature in all models on April 1, 2017 and it is a feature Lexus created only for Fools Day.
