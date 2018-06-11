Lego Technic BUgatti Chiron is a real joy to the eye
11 June 2018 05:09:28
Bugatti is a brand that very few people can afford. But there are some accessories that can put a smile on the face of every Bugatti fan. LEGO Group and Bugatti Automobiles have revealed the new LEGO Technic Bugatti Chiron. The 1:8 scale super car will be available from June 1.
The LEGO Technic Bugatti Chiron model brings together the iconic design heritage of the French ultra-luxury car brand and LEGO Technic elements, with a reimagined version of the latest supercar from Molsheim.
The new model was unveiled at LEGO House at the company’s headquarters in Billund by Niels B. Christiansen, CEO of the LEGO Group, and Bugatti President Stephan Winkelmann.
Open the doors and you’ll discover that there’s more to the cockpit than first meets the eye, featuring a LEGO Technic 8-speed gearbox with paddle gearshift and a steering wheel bearing the iconic Bugatti emblem.
Each individual model comes personalised with its own unique serial number, carefully stored under the hood to unlock special content on LEGO.com/technic. The set also features a speed key which enables you to switch the active rear wing from handling to top speed position.
Hidden discreetly under the hood, you will also discover an additional authentic Bugatti Chiron detail – the stylish Bugatti overnight bag.
Staying true to Bugatti’s heritage, the model features the classic duo-tone blue color scheme reflecting the brand’s signature colour, and a set of identifiable stickers for additional detailing and authenticity of the build.
