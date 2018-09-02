Home » News » Bugatti » Lego built a Bugatti Chiron replica which is drivable

Lego built a Bugatti Chiron replica which is drivable

2 September 2018 06:41:34

Lego cheifs are insane. Their guys managed to built a 1:1 Bugatti Chiron replica which is drivable. The Lego man unsed more than one million pices and it has some special Lego Technic engines which combined delivers 5.3 horsepower and 92 Nm peak of torque.

The development and construction took 13,438 hours and the car can more of speeds of up to 20 km/h. The car weight is clocked at 1,500 kilograms and it was driven in Germany by Andy Wallace, the man who tested for the first time the new Chiron. According to Lego, this is the first 1:1 car which is driveble, which has no glue in it and which is self-propelled. "From about 20 meters away it’s not obvious that you are looking at a Lego car", said Andy Wallace. And we agree with that.

 

Tags: , , ,

Posted in Bugatti, New Vehicles

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. Skoda Vision RS - first design sketches

    Skoda Vision RS - first design sketches

  2. Lexus unveiled the 2019 RC facelift

    Lexus unveiled the 2019 RC facelift

  3. Lego built a Bugatti Chiron replica which is drivable

    Lego built a Bugatti Chiron replica which is drivable

  4.  
  5. McLaren Speedtail will be the fastest McLaren ever. The car will deliver more than 1.000 HP

    McLaren Speedtail will be the fastest McLaren ever. The car will deliver more than 1.000 HP

  6. Volkswagen unveiled a new T-Cross teaser

    Volkswagen unveiled a new T-Cross teaser

  7. This are the first promo video for the all-new BMW Z4

    This are the first promo video for the all-new BMW Z4

Related Specs

  1. 1999 Bugatti 18/3 Chiron Concept

    Engine: Aluminum, Narrow Angle W16, Power: 746.5 kw / 1001.1 bhp @ 3300 rpm, Torque: 1250 nm / 922 ft lbs @ 3300 rpm

  2. 1922 Bugatti Type 29/30 Indianapolis

    Engine: Inline-8, Power: 74.6 kw / 100 bhp @ 4500 rpmN/A

  3. 2006 Bugatti 16/4 Veyron

    Engine: Aluminum, Narrow Angle W16, Power: 746.5 kw / 1001 bhp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 1250 nm / 922.0 ft lbs @ 3300 rpm

  4. 2001 Bugatti 16/4 Veyron Concept

    Engine: Quad Turbo W16, Power: 746.5 kw / 1001.1 bhp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 1250 nm / 922.0 ft lbs @ 2200-5500 rpm

  5. 2008 Bugatti 16/4 Veyron Fbg par Hermes

    Engine: Aluminum, Narrow Angle W16, Power: 746.5 kw / 1001 bhp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 1250 nm / 922.0 ft lbs @ 2200-5500 rpm

New Vehicles

Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UKHyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...

Concept Cars

This is the Opel GT X Experimental, the concept that is providing a glipse of what will look the future electric carsThis is the Opel GT X Experimental, the concept that is providing a glipse of what will look the future electric cars
Opel already teased its future design philosophy and now i going even further with an official photo. Due to be revealed later this year, the GT X Experimental ...

Custom Cars

McLaren 600LT in Stealth Grey by MSO introducedMcLaren 600LT in Stealth Grey by MSO introduced
McLaren Special Operations is always working on exclusive cars and does not lose any occasion to introduce this special cars to its clients. The newest ...

Future Cars

Jaguar will build electric versions of the old E-TypeJaguar will build electric versions of the old E-Type
While everyone is trying to offer new zero emissions vehicles, Jaguar decided it has the technology and heritage to offer an electric powertrain on an ...

Market News

Nissan crossover and SUV sales reached record numbers in 2017Nissan crossover and SUV sales reached record numbers in 2017
Nissan had a great year in 2017, with sales reaching new records. Part fo this success is due to one of the best strategies when it comes to SUV segment. ...

Gadgets

Seat launches Shazam in its carsSeat launches Shazam in its cars
Renowned for its sporty models, Seat wants to be popular also among young public who searches for apps and connectivity. That is why SEAT will be the ...

Various News

The Grand Tour - the game will be realeased soonThe Grand Tour - the game will be realeased soon
If you ever want to be Clarkson, May or Hammond, here is your chance. But don't get too excited because you'll not be able to replace one of the guys ...

Motorsports

Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak - officially unveiledVolkswagen ID R Pikes Peak - officially unveiled
Volkswagen has officially unveiled the new Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak Concept. The car is set to compete in the famous Pikes Peak Hill Climb event which ...

Videos

Mercedes-Benz teases a special electric concept for Pebble BeachMercedes-Benz teases a special electric concept for Pebble Beach
Lots of car manufacturers have big plans for this year's Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance. For instance, Mercedes-Benz has published a teaser video with ...
Copyright CarSession.com