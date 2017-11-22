Lamborghini Urus partially revelead in a new teaser video

Lamborghini officials are mad. Or the marketing department. We don't knwo for sure, but we can tell you that the Italian car manufacturer has published a new teaser video with the upcoming Urus.





This time, the new SUV is howling on a race track. But more important, the design of the Urus can be seen on the center console display. In the new video we have the chance to see a large touchscreen display, some touch controls for the climate system and a special lever for changing gears.





The new Lamborghini Urus comes with six driving modes which can be controlled via the ANIMA selector. The car will be offered with a V8 biturbo engine rated at 650 horsepower. A hybrid version is on the books and will come with the same engine.





The new Lamborghini Urus will be unveiled on December 4 and the deliveries are expected to start early next year.

