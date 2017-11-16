Home » News » Lamborghini » Lamborghini Terzo Millennio explores new boundaries for Lamborghini
Lamborghini Terzo Millennio explores new boundaries for Lamborghini
16 November 2017 12:29:01
Lamborghini is not always about fast cars and exotic design. There is also a huge amount of money invested in technology. And there is a recent example.
Automobili Lamborghini in collaboration with two laboratories of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology marks the first steps of a possible future Lamborghini electric super sports car.
On the occasion of this announcement Lamborghini presents the new design concept “Lamborghini of the Terzo Millennio”. The concept physically imagines design and technology theories of tomorrow.
The technological goal of the project is to enable Lamborghini to address the future of the super sports car in five different dimensions: energy storage systems, innovative materials, propulsion system, visionary design, and emotion.
To explore this opportunities, Lamborghini decided to build a concept called Terzo Millennio.
The application of low voltage supercapacitors in the V12 Aventador, which started five years ago represents a starting point. The next logical step is the development of a storage system able to deliver high peak power and regenerate kinetic energy with very limited influence from aging and cycling during the vehicle’s life, and with the ability to symmetrically release and harvest electric power.
Thus, the collaboration with Prof. Mircea Dinca is aiming to overcome the limits of today’s technology and close the gap on conventional batteries’ energy density while preserving the high power, symmetrical behavior and the very long lifecycle related to supercapacitor technology.
To support this revolution in energy storage systems, materials and their functions have to change, too. They will investigate the new manufacturing routes for carbon fiber materials constituting the bodyshell of the Terzo Millennio, which will also act as an accumulator for energy storage and enable the complete body of the car to be used as a storage system.
The project also aims to combine the technology to continuously monitor the whole carbon fiber structure, both visible and invisible, with the concept of “self-healing”: the target is to provide the Terzo Millennio with the ability to conduct its own health monitoring to detect cracks and damages in its substructure derived from accidents.
