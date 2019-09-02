Home » News » Lamborghini » Lamborghini teases a new car for Frankfurt debut

Lamborghini teases a new car for Frankfurt debut

2 September 2019 10:08:19

Lamborghini has announced that it will unveil a new car during the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show, the event which will kick off on September 10. For now we have a teaser video which shows us the sketch of the upcoming premiere. 

Until now we know that the future model will be based on the Terzo Millennio Concept car which was unveiled back in 2017. The car is rumored to get a hybrid powertrain which will combine the V12 6.5 liter engine with an electric motor. 

According to some voices, the car is codenamed LB48H and it will be assambled in just 63 units (the age of the Italian car manufacturer) and the price will be at 2.5 million USD each. 

THanks to the hybrid layout, the future Italian model will be able to deliver around 840 horspower, an amount which is way over the current Aventador line-up. With all the details about the new model we will come in September after the official unveiling. 

Tags: , , ,

Posted in Lamborghini, New Vehicles

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. BMW i8 Ultimate Sophisto Edition marks the end of the i8

    BMW i8 Ultimate Sophisto Edition marks the end of the i8

  2. BMW i3S Roadstyle Edition launched

    BMW i3S Roadstyle Edition launched

  3. 2019 Volvo XC90 updates announced

    2019 Volvo XC90 updates announced

  4.  
  5. Skoda Scala Monte Carlo announced

    Skoda Scala Monte Carlo announced

  6. Vauxhall Astra 1.5 litre diesel lowers its emissions

    Vauxhall Astra 1.5 litre diesel lowers its emissions

  7. Peugeot 3008 PHEV has 300 HP and 36 miles of electric range

    Peugeot 3008 PHEV has 300 HP and 36 miles of electric range

Related Specs

  1. 1965 Lamborghini 3500 GTZ Zagato

    Engine: #0301 V12, Power: 238.6 kw / 320.0 bhp @ 6500 rpm, Torque: 375 nm / 276.6 ft lbs @ 4500 rpm

  2. 1964 Lamborghini 350 GT

    Engine: 60° V12, Power: 238.6 kw / 320 bhp @ 6500 rpm, Torque: 374.2 nm / 276 ft lbs @ 4500 rpm

  3. 1963 Lamborghini 350 GTV Concept

    Engine: Aluminum, 60 Degree V12, Power: 268.5 kw / 360.1 bhp @ 8000 rpm, Torque: 325.4 nm / 240.0 ft lbs @ 6000 rpm

  4. 1966 Lamborghini 400 GT 2+2

    Engine: 60° V12, Power: 238.6 kw / 320 bhp @ 6500 rpm, Torque: 374.2 nm / 276 ft lbs @ 4500 rpm

  5. 1966 Lamborghini 400 GT Monza

    Engine: v12, Power: 238.6 kw / 320 bhp @ 6500 rpm, Torque: 393.2 nm / 290.0 ft lbs @ 5000 rpm

New Vehicles

Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UKHyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...

Concept Cars

BMW 4 Series Concept car might be unveiled next month in FrankfurtBMW 4 Series Concept car might be unveiled next month in Frankfurt
BMW is working on a new generation 4 Series model. Until now we have seen some interesting spy pictures take during the tests around the Nurburgring. ...

Custom Cars

ABT Cupra Ateca offers more powerABT Cupra Ateca offers more power
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...

Future Cars

McLaren Ultimate Series model to debut in Pebble BeachMcLaren Ultimate Series model to debut in Pebble Beach
Not only Aston Martin is announcing great supercars for the US market. Another UK manufacturer is ready to set a world premiere across the Ocean. An all-new ...

Market News

Current Seat Leon, best sold generation everCurrent Seat Leon, best sold generation ever
On the edge of bankruptcy just five years ago, Seat is now booming and enjoys good sales. The current generation Leon is one of the cars that helped Seat ...

Gadgets

Honda develops new frontal airbag for passengersHonda develops new frontal airbag for passengers
Honda is making important steps towards in-car safety with the launch of a new innovative airbag. The new passenger front airbag technology is designed ...

Various News

Fiat Mirafiori plant celebrates 80 years anniversaryFiat Mirafiori plant celebrates 80 years anniversary
Fiat has a strong heritage and tradition when it comes to producing cars in Italy. The installation of a state-of-the-art Comau robot today at one of ...

Motorsports

Opel Corsa-e is the first electric rally carOpel Corsa-e is the first electric rally car
Vauxhall will use this year Frankfurt Motor Show to unveil a new entrance in motorsport. Sister brand Opel has become the first vehicle manufacturer in ...

Videos

VIdeo. Audi RS Q8 is a beast around the NurburgringVIdeo. Audi RS Q8 is a beast around the Nurburgring
Audi Sport announced that until the end of the year will unveil six new models. And the RS Q8 is one of them. ...
Copyright CarSession.com