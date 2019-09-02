Home » News » Lamborghini » Lamborghini teases a new car for Frankfurt debut
Lamborghini teases a new car for Frankfurt debut
2 September 2019 10:08:19
Lamborghini has announced that it will unveil a new car during the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show, the event which will kick off on September 10. For now we have a teaser video which shows us the sketch of the upcoming premiere.
Until now we know that the future model will be based on the Terzo Millennio Concept car which was unveiled back in 2017. The car is rumored to get a hybrid powertrain which will combine the V12 6.5 liter engine with an electric motor.
According to some voices, the car is codenamed LB48H and it will be assambled in just 63 units (the age of the Italian car manufacturer) and the price will be at 2.5 million USD each.
THanks to the hybrid layout, the future Italian model will be able to deliver around 840 horspower, an amount which is way over the current Aventador line-up. With all the details about the new model we will come in September after the official unveiling.
