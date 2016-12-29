Home » News » Lamborghini » Lamborghini Reventon is heading to auction
Lamborghini Reventon is heading to auction
29 December 2016 03:48:04
Lamborghini Reventon is a hell of a car. The Italian supercar was officially revealed during the 2007 Frankfurt Motor Showw and it was the most expensive vehicle manufactured by the company established in Sant'Agata Bolognese. Until the Sesto Elemento was revealed in 2010.
Just so, the Lamborghini Reventon was produced in just 20 units, each one wearing the same matte black finish and some army green Alcantara inside the cabin. But one of these cars will go up for auction by the RM Sotheby’s Arizona.
Under the hood of the Lamborghini Reventon is a V12 6.5 liter engine that delivers 650 horsepower. The exterior of the car is also more aggressive while the aerodynamic was heavily improved. When it was new, the car grabbed 1.5 million USD per unit, but today you will be able to buy for short money. The auction will take place on January 16, 2017. This particular Reventon is number 3 of 20 and has done just 1,000 miles.
