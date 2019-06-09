Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato is a one-off off-road supercar concept

Lamborghin already has the Urus, but the Italian-built SUV doesn't look like a supercar. In order to correct this "mistake", the guys from Lamborghini decided to build a one-off prototype.





It is based on the Hurcan supercar and was named Sterrato. The one-off concept car has big wheels arches, light bars and, of course, a raised suspension. As a result, the car looks like a mean Paris-to-Pekin rally car.





The ride height was raised by 47 milimeters, while the rear track was widened by 30 milimeters. Under the hood of the Huracan Sterrato is the same V10 5.2 liter naturally-aspirated engine which deliver 640 horsepower.





As you can imagine, the car has four-wheel drive system and four-wheel steering.





