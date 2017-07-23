Lamborghini Huracan conquered the Transfagarasan Highway

Six Lamborghini Huracan tackled the steep hairpin turns of one of the most impressive road in the world: the Transfagarasan. This road is located in Romania and has 91 kilometers.





The Transfagarasan was built between 1970 and 1974, and its main purpose at that time was to offer a quick access for the military trupes. The road climbs to an altitude of 2.042 meters and offers spectacular landscapes.





Lamborghini decided to tackle this impressive road with six Huracans (coupe, spyder, all-wheel-drive, rear-weel-drive and Pefromante version).

