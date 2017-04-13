Lada Niva 40th Anniversary edition - Official pictures and details

In 1977 Lada Niva entered the serial production unde the internal name of VAZ-2121. The legendary 4x4 model had a successful life-story and now on its 40th anniversary, the Russian car manufacturer is launching a special edition.





Named 40th Anniversary, the new Lada 4x4 (the Russian car manufacturer dropped the Niva name in 2014) model will come with factory-applied camouflage paint, representing a first. Black enamel was put on the metallic surfaces of the bumpers.





Other cars will be painted in beige, red, white, terracotta or gray-blue. Inside the cabin, customers will get red-orange accents inside the instrument cluster, an eco-leather steering wheel and stinless steel sills.





The new Lada Niva 40th Anniversary model will be built in just 1977 units to remind us the year of the launch. Each car will be individually numbered from 0001 to 1977.





A new Niva is also on plans. According to some rumors, it will be on the market in the fall of 2018 and will come with three or five doors. The engine will be replaced and the under the body it might be the Dacia Duster platform.

Source: Lada