Kia Stonic Mixx launched in UK

Kia is updating the Stonic range with the introduction of a new special edition, available only for UK market. It is called Stonic Mixx and is powered by a 1.0 T-GDI turbo engine.





Powered by a 1.0-litre T-GDi engine, developing 118bhp at 6,000rpm and 171Nm of torque between 1,500 and 4,000rpm, the Stonic ‘Mixx’ is finished in a particularly eye-catching combination of Clear White paintwork with an orange roof. Inside, unique black cloth and grey faux leather upholstery with orange accents is combined with a lower centre console and display screen surround finished in orange trim.





Standard equipment on the Stonic ‘Mixx’ includes 17-inch alloy wheels, air conditioning, front and rear electric windows, privacy glass for the rear windows and tailgate, a reversing camera system with dynamic guidelines, a D-cut perforated leather steering wheel, satin chrome interior door handles and a six-speaker audio system with 7.0-inch touchscreen display with DAB radio, RDS, MP3 compatibility and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Bi-function projection headlights with static bending and LED daytime running lights deliver a stylish look, along with LED rear combination lights.





The Stonic ‘Mixx’ costs £18,200 when mated to a six-speed manual gearbox, with the seven-speed dual-clutch auto transmission priced at £19,200. The combined fuel economy figure for both the manual and DCT automatic is 46.3mpg (WLTP), while emitting 130 g/km of CO2 for the manual version and 120g/km with the DCT automatic transmission (NEDC 2.0). Acceleration to 60mph is achieved in 9.9 seconds for the manual and 10.2 seconds for the DCT automatic, with a top speed of 114 and 115mph, respectively.













