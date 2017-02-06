Home » News » Miscellaneous » Kahn Vengeance Volante will be unveiled in Geneva

Kahn Vengeance Volante will be unveiled in Geneva

6 February 2017 15:12:40

Last year during the 2016 Geneva Motor Show, the British tuner Kahn Design has unveiled the Vengeance model. It was based on the Aston Martin DB9 and featured a refreshed bodywork but not like those we have seen on the Zagato stand. 

Now, the British tuning firm has decided to reveal the Volante version of the Vengeance. 

Kahn Vengeance Volante will be unveiled in Geneva
"Creating a convertible version of the Vengeance posed some challenges, given the unique coach built nature of the vehicle, but we’ve overcome them in true British fashion. Following a detailed programme of testing, I’m delighted to be able to unveil the Vengeance Volante at this year’s show, and I’m confident it will receive the same enthusiastic reception as the original model did in 2016”, said Afzal Kahn.

If you ask me, under the hood of the British tuned model won't be modifications compared to the regular Vengeance. The old model had a 5.9 liter V12 unit which delivered 517 horsepower.

Tags: , , ,

Posted in Miscellaneous, Custom Cars, Various News

Source: Kahn

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. Mercedes-AMG G65 4x4 Cabrio - First teaser picture

    Mercedes-AMG G65 4x4 Cabrio - First teaser picture

  2. Kahn Vengeance Volante will be unveiled in Geneva

    Kahn Vengeance Volante will be unveiled in Geneva

  3. Nissan e-NV200 is the most popular electric van in Europe

    Nissan e-NV200 is the most popular electric van in Europe

  4.  
  5. 2017 Volkswagen Golf UK pricing announced

    2017 Volkswagen Golf UK pricing announced

  6. EuroNCAP reaches 20 years and 629 cars tested

    EuroNCAP reaches 20 years and 629 cars tested

  7. Maserati Levante gets new wheels from Loder1899

    Maserati Levante gets new wheels from Loder1899

Related Specs

  1. 2010 Ford Mustang

    Engine: V8, Power: 315 hp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 325 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm

  2. 2009 Nissan 370Z

    Engine: VQ37VHR Variable Valve Timing NA V6, Power: 332 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 270 lb-ft. @ 5200 rpm

  3. 2010 Bentley Azure T

    Engine: Twin Turbocharged V8, Power: 500 bhp / 507 PS / 373 kW @ 4,200 rpm, Torque: 738 lb ft / 1,000 Nm @ 3,200 rpm

  4. 2009 Porsche Cayman

    Engine: 6 Cylinder Horizontally Opposed "Boxer", Power: 320 bhpN/A

  5. 2006 YES Roadster 3.2 Turbo

    Engine: V6, Power: 355 bhp (261 kW), Torque: 358 lb-ft (485 Nm)

New Vehicles

Ford “Ole Yeller” Mustang is the most track ready Mustang everFord “Ole Yeller” Mustang is the most track ready Mustang ever
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...

Concept Cars

Infiniti QX50 Concept unveiledInfiniti QX50 Concept unveiled
Infiniti marked an important moment during this year NAIAS Detroit, unveiled the all new QX Concept, an evolution of the 2016 QX Sport Inspiration. ...

Custom Cars

Jaguar F-Pace Design Edition sold for £102,500Jaguar F-Pace Design Edition sold for £102,500
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...

Future Cars

Audi electric cars will reach 25% of US market by 2025Audi electric cars will reach 25% of US market by 2025
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...

Market News

Porsche sold record numbers in 2017Porsche sold record numbers in 2017
Volkswagen Group had a fantastic year, with more than 10 million cars sold worldwide. Porsche was part of this succes, even if in a small amount. Porsche ...

Gadgets

Vauxhall Insignia Grand Sport to feature heated windshieldVauxhall Insignia Grand Sport to feature heated windshield
Ford has the technology for years already, Volkswagen is also introducing a new innovation for its future models, and Vauxhall announces its future Insignia ...

Various News

Ford 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine wins another prizeFord 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine wins another prize
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...

Motorsports

Stephane Peterhansel won the 2017 Dakar RallyStephane Peterhansel won the 2017 Dakar Rally
After 12 stages in the most challenging rally competition in the world, the Dakar Rally, the French driver Stephane Peterhansel, managed to win. It is ...

Videos

Modified Dacia 1300 tackles a BMW i8Modified Dacia 1300 tackles a BMW i8
I'm not sure if you are aware of Dacia. The Romanian company produced few models back in the communism and the Dacia 1300 was a great success. For the ...
Copyright CarSession.com