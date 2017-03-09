Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Recon special edition introduced
9 March 2017 18:51:41
Preparing us for a memorable goodbye, Jeep is launching pne of the last special edition of the Wrangler. It is called Wrangler Rubicon Recon and includes more protection from the most severe, rugged off-road terrain. The new Recon special edition model will offer improved 4x4 prowess thanks to specific off-road components including a stronger front axle and heavy-duty cast differential covers.
It is equipped with Wrangler’s part-time four-wheel-drive system that has electronic-locking front and rear Dana 44 axles with power being sent to each through a Rock-Trac transfer case with a “4-Low” ratio of 4:1. A 4.10 front and rear axle ratio is standard as are Tru-Lok locking differentials.
The new Recon special-edition model presents several features that enhance the strong personality, legendary 4x4 capability and open air freedom of the iconic Wrangler, including 18-inch Low Gloss Granite Crystal painted aluminium wheels, a black dual top (i.e. including both the soft and hardtop options), and a dual-vented Power Dome hood with a black-silhouette “Rubicon” decal featuring red accent lettering on both sides.
A Low Gloss Black grille with Low Gloss Granite Crystal inserts and headlamp bezels and a Jeep badge with a red base give the Wrangler Rubicon Recon a toughened exterior look.
The exterior appointment of the new special-edition model is completed with the inclusion of a Trail Rated logo with red accents, a black fuel fill door, a black Hard Spare Tire Cover and a specific “Recon” hard badge on the side to identify this unique special edition.
A black-and-red theme characterizes the inside of the new Wrangler Rubicon Recon. Specifically, red accent stitching adorns the standard black leather heated seats with a “Rubicon” embroidered logo. Black vinyl-wrapped front door armrest and console lid with black stitching, red accent netting on front and rear door pockets and the centre console, and red accent coloured seatbelts help to distinguish the Recon from the rest of the Wrangler line-up. A unique leather-wrapped steering wheel features Black stitching and New Midnight Star finish spokes to enhance the distinctive appeal of the new special-edition model. A dashboard plaque displays information regarding the front and rear axles, front sway bar, transfer case and tyres.
New Wrangler Rubicon Recon edition is offered in seven exterior colours: Black, Firecracker Red, Billet Silver, Bright White, Gobi, Granite Crystal and Rhino. Its commercial introduction in Europe will start in the second quarter of 2017.

