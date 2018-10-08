Jeep Renegade PHEV to be produced at Melfi

Jeep is ready to go further with its European offensive. Not only in the SUV segment, but also in the pug-in hybrid segment, an area where the US manufacturer is still searching the right way.





But it won't be long until we see the first European Jeep hybrid, as the FCA Melfi Plant in Italy is beginning preparations to produce the Jeep Renegade Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) scheduled for market launch in early 2020.





The Renegade PHEV will be produced alongside the Renegade and 500X full combustion engine products that are currently produced at the Melfi vehicle assembly plant.





The pre-production units of the new Jeep Renegade PHEV are scheduled in 2019. The investment for the new engine launch equates to more than €200M.





”With over 742,000 Renegades produced to date in Italy, the Melfi plant and the Renegade are the ideal location and the perfect product to launch the PHEV, further strengthening the offer of this highly successful Jeep”, said Pietro Gorlier, Chief Operating Officer EMEA region.





The Renegade PHEV is the next step in FCA’s roll-out of Electrification, following the launches of the PHEV Pacifica Minivan and the mild-hybrid e-Torque technology launched on the Ram 1500 truck earlier this year. By 2022, FCA will offer a total of 12 electric propulsion systems (BEV, PHEV, full-hybrid and mild-hybrid) in global architectures. Thirty different models will be equipped with one or more of these systems.









