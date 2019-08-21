Jeep Renegade Night Eagle introduced
21 August 2019 19:06:03
|Tweet
In order to increase the appeal of the Renegade on the UK market, Jeep is introducing a new special edition called Night Eagle.
The Renegade Night Eagle takes the style of Jeep’s small SUV to a dark place with the addition of 18-inch gloss black alloy wheels and grille surround, tinted privacy glass, gloss black exterior badging as well as a dedicated Night Eagle emblem. Inside the mood continues with black upholstery and gloss black accents on the steering wheel, speakers and gear leaver surround.
Based on the Longitude trim, the Renegade Night Eagle comes with 8.4-inch Uconnect Nav with Apple Car Play and Android Auto compatibility, dual zone climate control and Adaptive Cruise Control as standard. The Night Eagle is also available in a choice of five exterior colours, including metallic paint, at no additional cost.
Following demand, the Night Eagle is available with a choice of two petrol and one diesel engine. The 1.0-litre 120hp petrol and the 1.6-litre 120hp diesel engines are combined with a six-speed manual gearbox, while the 1.3-litre 150hp petrol engine comes complete with the six-speed DDCT automatic transmission.
The new Jeep Renegade Night Eagle starts from £23,445 for a 1.0-litre 120hp petrol.
Jeep Renegade Night Eagle introduced Photos (1 photos)
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
2008 Jeep Renegade ConceptEngine: Dual Electric, Power: 400.4 kw / 537 bhpN/A
2010 Ford MustangEngine: V8, Power: 315 hp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 325 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
2009 Nissan 370ZEngine: VQ37VHR Variable Valve Timing NA V6, Power: 332 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 270 lb-ft. @ 5200 rpm
2010 Bentley Azure TEngine: Twin Turbocharged V8, Power: 500 bhp / 507 PS / 373 kW @ 4,200 rpm, Torque: 738 lb ft / 1,000 Nm @ 3,200 rpm
2009 Porsche CaymanEngine: 6 Cylinder Horizontally Opposed "Boxer", Power: 320 bhpN/A
New Vehicles
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Concept Cars
BMW 4 Series Concept car might be unveiled next month in Frankfurt
BMW is working on a new generation 4 Series model. Until now we have seen some interesting spy pictures take during the tests around the Nurburgring. ...
BMW is working on a new generation 4 Series model. Until now we have seen some interesting spy pictures take during the tests around the Nurburgring. ...
Custom Cars
ABT Cupra Ateca offers more power
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Future Cars
McLaren Ultimate Series model to debut in Pebble Beach
Not only Aston Martin is announcing great supercars for the US market. Another UK manufacturer is ready to set a world premiere across the Ocean. An all-new ...
Not only Aston Martin is announcing great supercars for the US market. Another UK manufacturer is ready to set a world premiere across the Ocean. An all-new ...
Market News
Current Seat Leon, best sold generation ever
On the edge of bankruptcy just five years ago, Seat is now booming and enjoys good sales. The current generation Leon is one of the cars that helped Seat ...
On the edge of bankruptcy just five years ago, Seat is now booming and enjoys good sales. The current generation Leon is one of the cars that helped Seat ...
Gadgets
Volvo and Uber launch their self-driving car
Volvo is one step ahead when it comes to self-driving cars. The most recent announcement demonstrates this. Together with Uber, the leading ride-hailing ...
Volvo is one step ahead when it comes to self-driving cars. The most recent announcement demonstrates this. Together with Uber, the leading ride-hailing ...
Various News
Fiat Mirafiori plant celebrates 80 years anniversary
Fiat has a strong heritage and tradition when it comes to producing cars in Italy. The installation of a state-of-the-art Comau robot today at one of ...
Fiat has a strong heritage and tradition when it comes to producing cars in Italy. The installation of a state-of-the-art Comau robot today at one of ...
Motorsports
Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak - First test run
Volkswagen has officially unveiled the new Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak Concept. The car is set to compete in the famous Pikes Peak Hill Climb event which ...
Volkswagen has officially unveiled the new Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak Concept. The car is set to compete in the famous Pikes Peak Hill Climb event which ...
Videos
VIDEO: Top 5 Mercedes-AMG features
Mercedes-AMG has published a special video that features a five must-have features. Number five is drift mode which sends some extra power to the rear wheels. ...
Mercedes-AMG has published a special video that features a five must-have features. Number five is drift mode which sends some extra power to the rear wheels. ...