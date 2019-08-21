Jeep Renegade Night Eagle introduced

In order to increase the appeal of the Renegade on the UK market, Jeep is introducing a new special edition called Night Eagle.





The Renegade Night Eagle takes the style of Jeep’s small SUV to a dark place with the addition of 18-inch gloss black alloy wheels and grille surround, tinted privacy glass, gloss black exterior badging as well as a dedicated Night Eagle emblem. Inside the mood continues with black upholstery and gloss black accents on the steering wheel, speakers and gear leaver surround.





Based on the Longitude trim, the Renegade Night Eagle comes with 8.4-inch Uconnect Nav with Apple Car Play and Android Auto compatibility, dual zone climate control and Adaptive Cruise Control as standard. The Night Eagle is also available in a choice of five exterior colours, including metallic paint, at no additional cost.





Following demand, the Night Eagle is available with a choice of two petrol and one diesel engine. The 1.0-litre 120hp petrol and the 1.6-litre 120hp diesel engines are combined with a six-speed manual gearbox, while the 1.3-litre 150hp petrol engine comes complete with the six-speed DDCT automatic transmission.





The new Jeep Renegade Night Eagle starts from £23,445 for a 1.0-litre 120hp petrol.













Tags: jeep, jeep renegade night eagle, jeep renegade, jeep special edition

