Jeep Compass Night Eagle available in UK

Along with the new Renegade Night Eagle, Jeep is introducing the same special edition also for the Compass. The Jeep Compass Night Eagle builds on the generous standard equipment on the Longitude trim with gloss black grille, fog lights and window surround while the "Jeep" and "4x4" badges pick up the dark theme to complete the look. 18-inch Gloss Black and aluminium alloy wheels further enhance its aggressive stance and a dedicated Night Eagle badge cements its identity.





Inside, the Jeep Compass Night Eagle is designed for style and comfort with techno leather and premium cloth seats, alongside gloss black bezels. The Uconnect 8.4-inch touchscreen and Navigation with 3-D graphic, Apple Car Play and Android Auto allows drivers to stay safely connected while on the go.





The Jeep Compass Night Eagle is available with a choice of two diesel and one petrol powerplant. The 1.4-litre 140hp petrol and 1.6-litre 120hp diesel engines combine front-wheel-drive with a six-speed manual gearbox, while the 2.0-litre 140hp diesel is complete with unrivalled Jeep 4x4 technology.





The new Jeep Compass Night Eagle is available from £27,230 for a 1.4-litre 140hp petrol engine.













Tags: jeep, jeep compass night eagle, jeep compass uk pricing, jeep special edition

Posted in Jeep, New Vehicles