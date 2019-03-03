Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk to debut in Geneva Motor Show

Unveiled with some important modifications last year, the current Jeep Cherokee needed a version that could tackle off-road paths. So the Trailhawk trim is joining the Cherokee range and completing the trailblazing family of off-road-specialist versions. Trailhawk models embody the legendary off-road capability.





The Trailhawk is loaded with Jeep off-road hardware, 17-inch off-road tyres, aggressive approach and departure angles, unique front and rear fascia and skid plates, in addition to a 2cm factory lift. Its unmatched 4x4 capability is enhanced with Jeep Active Drive Lock and its locking rear differential that maximises traction on extreme terrain and Selec-Terrain with five modes, including Rock, which is exclusive for the Trailhawk trim.





The Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk boasts an approach angle of 29.9 degrees, a departure angle of 32.2 degrees and breakover angle of 22.9 degrees. Ground clearance is equivalent to 22cm.





The Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk also follows the Jeep “Trail Rated” tradition with the “Trail Rated” badge on the Firecracker Red Clear Coat livery, certifying that it was designed to perform in a variety of challenging off-road conditions identified by five key performance categories: traction, ground clearance, manoeuvrability, articulation and water fording. Powered by a new 2.0-liter turbo petrol engine, delivering 270hp and 400Nm torque paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission, the Trailhawk vehicle on display is equipped with front and rear parking sensors, Adaptive Cruise Control, Uconnect 8.4-inch navigation system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, configurable 7-inch TFT colour screen, and a Premium sound system with nine speakers and subwoofer.





The complete safety equipment inventory comprises Active Speed Limiter, Forward Collision Warning Plus with pedestrian recognition, Advanced Brake Assist, Lane Departure Warning Plus, Blind Spot Monitoring, Rear Cross-Path Detection, Keyless Enter-N-Go and Parallel & Perpendicular Park Assist.





The new 2.0-litre petrol engine is making its European debut on the Cherokee Trailhawk joining the 2.2-litre turbo diesel that has been available in the Cherokee range from launch. This engine is offered on all 4x4 versions of the Cherokee line-up (except for the Sport). The new 2.0-litre petrol will be the only engine option available on Cherokee Trailhawk.









Tags: jeep, jeep cherokee, jeep cherokee trailhawk, jeep cherokee off-road

