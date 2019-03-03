Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk to debut in Geneva Motor Show
3 March 2019 15:40:53
|Tweet
Unveiled with some important modifications last year, the current Jeep Cherokee needed a version that could tackle off-road paths. So the Trailhawk trim is joining the Cherokee range and completing the trailblazing family of off-road-specialist versions. Trailhawk models embody the legendary off-road capability.
The Trailhawk is loaded with Jeep off-road hardware, 17-inch off-road tyres, aggressive approach and departure angles, unique front and rear fascia and skid plates, in addition to a 2cm factory lift. Its unmatched 4x4 capability is enhanced with Jeep Active Drive Lock and its locking rear differential that maximises traction on extreme terrain and Selec-Terrain with five modes, including Rock, which is exclusive for the Trailhawk trim.
The Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk boasts an approach angle of 29.9 degrees, a departure angle of 32.2 degrees and breakover angle of 22.9 degrees. Ground clearance is equivalent to 22cm.
The Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk also follows the Jeep “Trail Rated” tradition with the “Trail Rated” badge on the Firecracker Red Clear Coat livery, certifying that it was designed to perform in a variety of challenging off-road conditions identified by five key performance categories: traction, ground clearance, manoeuvrability, articulation and water fording. Powered by a new 2.0-liter turbo petrol engine, delivering 270hp and 400Nm torque paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission, the Trailhawk vehicle on display is equipped with front and rear parking sensors, Adaptive Cruise Control, Uconnect 8.4-inch navigation system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, configurable 7-inch TFT colour screen, and a Premium sound system with nine speakers and subwoofer.
The complete safety equipment inventory comprises Active Speed Limiter, Forward Collision Warning Plus with pedestrian recognition, Advanced Brake Assist, Lane Departure Warning Plus, Blind Spot Monitoring, Rear Cross-Path Detection, Keyless Enter-N-Go and Parallel & Perpendicular Park Assist.
The new 2.0-litre petrol engine is making its European debut on the Cherokee Trailhawk joining the 2.2-litre turbo diesel that has been available in the Cherokee range from launch. This engine is offered on all 4x4 versions of the Cherokee line-up (except for the Sport). The new 2.0-litre petrol will be the only engine option available on Cherokee Trailhawk.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
2005 Jeep GladiatorEngine: Inline-4 TurbodieselN/AN/A
2010 Ford MustangEngine: V8, Power: 315 hp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 325 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
2009 Nissan 370ZEngine: VQ37VHR Variable Valve Timing NA V6, Power: 332 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 270 lb-ft. @ 5200 rpm
2010 Bentley Azure TEngine: Twin Turbocharged V8, Power: 500 bhp / 507 PS / 373 kW @ 4,200 rpm, Torque: 738 lb ft / 1,000 Nm @ 3,200 rpm
2009 Porsche CaymanEngine: 6 Cylinder Horizontally Opposed "Boxer", Power: 320 bhpN/A
New Vehicles
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Concept Cars
Cupra to unveil a new concept car on its one year anniversary
When Seat decided to launch a special brand dedicated to its performance cars, everyone was sceptical. But the Cupra brand was born one year ago, and ...
When Seat decided to launch a special brand dedicated to its performance cars, everyone was sceptical. But the Cupra brand was born one year ago, and ...
Custom Cars
ABT Cupra Ateca offers more power
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Future Cars
MINI John Cooper Works GP model to debut in 2020
Mini is offering all those clients in search for a very fast hatchback the chance to drive a very special machine, due to be launched next year. ...
Mini is offering all those clients in search for a very fast hatchback the chance to drive a very special machine, due to be launched next year. ...
Market News
Skoda first quarter sales reached record number
Skoda continues its 2017 growth with a successful start in 2018. The Czech carmaker achieved the best month in its history in March, at the same time ...
Skoda continues its 2017 growth with a successful start in 2018. The Czech carmaker achieved the best month in its history in March, at the same time ...
Gadgets
Audi to launch Green Light Optimized Speed Advisory in the US
Audi offers tons of technologies in its cars. Even after the cars were bought by the clients. The most recent one is called Green Light Optimised Speed ...
Audi offers tons of technologies in its cars. Even after the cars were bought by the clients. The most recent one is called Green Light Optimised Speed ...
Various News
Volvo unveiled their new mild-hybrid system for the entire range
Volvo has taken a a significant step towards its electrification goals with the release of upgraded and newly developed electrified powertrain options, ...
Volvo has taken a a significant step towards its electrification goals with the release of upgraded and newly developed electrified powertrain options, ...
Motorsports
2019 Skoda Fabia R5 gets updated
Skoda updates not only its street cars, but also the rally cars it offers to private teams. Considering the current Fabia R5 is one of the most acclaimed ...
Skoda updates not only its street cars, but also the rally cars it offers to private teams. Considering the current Fabia R5 is one of the most acclaimed ...
Videos
Video: Audi RS7 and SQ8 spied on Autobahn
We all have seen the videos shoot during test days at the Nurburgring race track. But this is a different kind of video cause you have the chance to see ...
We all have seen the videos shoot during test days at the Nurburgring race track. But this is a different kind of video cause you have the chance to see ...