Jamie Oliver drove the new Range Rover Evoque
12 December 2018 06:49:59
One of Land Rover's most popular ambassadors around the world is famous chef Jamie Oliver. So, it is no surprise that Jamie Oliver became one of the first people to drive the new Range Rover Evoque, visiting some of his favourite London foodie spots for ingredients to create the city’s best veggie burger.
As part of the global reveal of the new Range Rover Evoque, Jamie navigated London’s busy streets to pick up everything he needed to make his Indian-inspired bhaji burger, which he then cooked for guests at Land Rover’s Evoque Experience.
In a throwback to his Naked Chef days, Jamie visited Brick Lane, stopping at Taj Stores for spices and yoghurt and Beigel Bake to collect bread rolls. Taking a shortcut through Bishopsgate Goods Yard, he put the Range Rover Evoque through its paces, wading through water pools and taking the car across a series of ramps through the tunnels.
Jamie Oliver said: “I absolutely love this car, it was so much fun to drive on the busy streets of London and through the water trough in the Bishopsgate tunnels. I’ve always loved Land Rover and I had a brilliant time designing my cooking car last year, so when I was asked to come and test out the new Evoque, I jumped at the chance.”
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK

After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
BMW IX3 Concept officially unveiled

After BMW i3 and i8, the German manufacturer is making an important step towards a full range of electrified cars. During this year Beijing Motor Show, ...
ABT Cupra Ateca offers more power

Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Mercedes-Benz Vans launches the Vision URBANETIC concept

Mercedes is more and more into autonomous cars and is developing new technologies, fot the moment only at a concept stage. So is the Vision URBANETIC, ...
Peugeot produced its one millionth C-segment car

When Peugeot decided to replace its family cars with SUV's everyone understood the French brand is on its way to becoming a popular choice on the european ...
Mazda to offer Apple CarPlay and Android Auto to older cars too

Some manufacturers use over the air updates for their cars. Some others, who decided to adapt later are offering their clients an update but only with ...
Euro NCAP released the safety ratings of nine cars. The Audi Q3, BMW X5, Hyundai Santa Fe, Jaguar I-PACE, Peugeot 508, Volvo V60 and its partner, the ...
Nissan Leaf Nismo RC unveiled

Nissan is more and more into electric cars and electric racing. The Japanese brand unveiled the all new Leaf Nismo RC, an evolution of the previous model ...
Audi is teasing a sports car prior to Paris reaveal

Audi has published a teaser video with a sports car that will be showcased during the 2018 Paris Motor Show. The teaser video was launched on the Audi ...
