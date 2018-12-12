Jamie Oliver drove the new Range Rover Evoque

One of Land Rover's most popular ambassadors around the world is famous chef Jamie Oliver. So, it is no surprise that Jamie Oliver became one of the first people to drive the new Range Rover Evoque, visiting some of his favourite London foodie spots for ingredients to create the city’s best veggie burger.





As part of the global reveal of the new Range Rover Evoque, Jamie navigated London’s busy streets to pick up everything he needed to make his Indian-inspired bhaji burger, which he then cooked for guests at Land Rover’s Evoque Experience.





In a throwback to his Naked Chef days, Jamie visited Brick Lane, stopping at Taj Stores for spices and yoghurt and Beigel Bake to collect bread rolls. Taking a shortcut through Bishopsgate Goods Yard, he put the Range Rover Evoque through its paces, wading through water pools and taking the car across a series of ramps through the tunnels.





Jamie Oliver said: “I absolutely love this car, it was so much fun to drive on the busy streets of London and through the water trough in the Bishopsgate tunnels. I’ve always loved Land Rover and I had a brilliant time designing my cooking car last year, so when I was asked to come and test out the new Evoque, I jumped at the chance.”













Tags: jamie oliver, range rover evoque, range rover, jamie oliver car, jamie oliver range rover

