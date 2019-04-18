Jaguar I-Pace is 2019 World Car of the Year
18 April 2019 13:23:02
Jaguar can open another champagne. The reason is pretty simple: the electric SUV I-Pace managed to won the 2019 Wolrd Car of the Year title. This is the most prestigous title in the world and the electric SUV conquer the hearts of the 86 journalists who voted during this competition.
The announcement come in the eve of 2019 New York Auto Show which is three weeks after the I-Pace won the European Car of the World title. This is for the third time when an SUV won the WCOTY award and the second Jaguar SUV who did it.
“We started with an ideal, to move towards our Destination Zero vision; zero emissions, zero accidents and zero congestion. I-PACE is our first step to achieving this, and it was conceived when EVs were little more than a niche choice", said Ralf Speth, Chief Executive Officer, Jaguar Land Rover.
More than that, the Jaguar I-Pace also won the 2019 World Green Car of the Year and 2019 World Design Car of the Year.
