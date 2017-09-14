Jaguar Future-Type Concept is a fully autonomous car

Along the new E-Type small crossover, Jaguar is also thinking about its future. So it unveiled a special concept during this year Frankfurt Motor Show. It is called Future-Type Concept and is described as a „premium compact on-demand vehicle concept, designed to meet the mobility needs of future generations.”





The Jaguar FUTURE-TYPE is a fully autonomous concept that imagines mobility in a world where Jaguar customers can summon a fully-charged FUTURE-TYPE on-demand.





At the heart of the concept is the world’s first intelligent and connected steering wheel. This steering wheel lives in your home and becomes your trusted companion. Sayer – named after the designer of the E-type - is the first voice-activated Artificial Intelligence (AI) steering wheel that will be able to carry out hundreds of tasks.





It can summon your car, play music, book you a table and even knows what’s in your fridge. Sayer signals your membership of our on-demand service club. A club which offers either sole ownership or the option of sharing the car with others in your community, meaning that you need only fully own the steering wheel, not the car itself.





Sayer is the heart of an advanced HMI system that will keep you connected to your world throughout your journey – or not, if you want to be alone and concentrate on the thrill of driving. Occupants can summon information from different orbits of their world and bring them to life through the system. Pull up your home, family, friends or work orbits to check what’s happening and stay connected with all parts of your life. Select different orbits one by one, all at the same time or nothing at all, allowing you to dial up the information you do want to see and dial down what you don’t.





In the connected world of tomorrow, a fleet of fully-charged FUTURE-TYPEs could be available for customers on-demand. If you are taking your child to school, and only need two seats, you can summon a FUTURE-TYPE with 2+1 social seating, so you can chat face-to-face as the car autonomously drives you to your destination using the most time and energy efficient route.





The driver could ask the FUTURE-TYPE to drive autonomously during the stressful and tedious parts of the journey, such as in heavy traffic or roadworks, or if they prefer to do some work or choose to watch a film. But for the occasions when a driver wants to enjoy the thrill of the open road, the concept retains a steering wheel.





