Jaguar F-Pace Chequered Flag Edition available

Along the new Jaguar F-Pace 300 Sport edition, the UK manufacturer will also introduce the Chequered Flag Special Edition. The Chequered Flag is based on the R-Sport model and comes with a distinctive exterior that includes a sport front bumper and striking Gloss Black detailing on the front grille, door cladding, side vents, and roof rails.





20 inch Gloss Black alloy wheels are standard, but customers can option all the way up to 22” alloy wheels for even more striking looks. The Chequered Flag is available in Yulong White, Santorini Black and in the newly introduced colour, Eiger Grey.





Inside, the cabin has a blend of luxurious materials and crafted finishes, with features including leather trim, meshed aluminium detailing and Chequered Flag treadplates. Occupants also benefit from a range of features such as 10-way electric front seats, Panoramic roof, Touch Pro Navigation, Meridian Sound System, reconfigurable 12.3-inch Interactive Driver Display and the Touch Pro infotainment system as standard.





A range of 2.0-litre AWD powertrains are available with the Chequered Flag, beginning with the more performance-focused 250PS 2.0-litre AWD Ingenium petrol, which powers the F-PACE from 0-62mph in 7.0 seconds (0-60mph in 6.6 seconds) and to a top speed of 135mph. Diesel powertrains are available in 240PS and 180PS form, with the latter providing up to 41.9mpg (6.7 l/100km).





Chequered Flag models include £5,810-worth of additional equipment compared with the F-PACE R-Sport, but with a price that is less than £3,400 more expensive.





















Tags: jaguar, jaguar f-pace, jaguar f-pace chequered flag, jaguar f-pace special edition

