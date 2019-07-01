Isuzu D-Max Workman+ edition launched in UK

Isuzu is helping its UK clients to work smart and with cost effective solutions. Isuzu just announced the launch of the new Isuzu D-Max Workman+ double cab. A special edition in the D-Max range, the Workman+ will be produced in a limited to a volume of 125 vehicles in total and will be available in a manual transmission.





Aimed at farmers and urban trade customers, Workman+ is equipped with practical specification to help get the job done. The tow bar and 13 pin electrics are compatible with trailers that have LED lights and customers can choose to fit an over rail or under rail load liner according to their preference.





Elevating the exterior styling from a basic workhorse pick-up, side steps increase convenience and 18” alloy wheels add a premium feel while still retaining the practicality of a working vehicle as a full-size spare alloy wheel and locking wheel nuts are included as standard.





The audio system has also been upgraded to include DAB radio and a reversing camera is mounted under the rear bumper, with the image displayed in the rear-view mirror.





In addition to the new features mentioned above, the Isuzu D-Max Workman+ retains its superior 3.5 tonne towing, outstanding 125,000 mile / 5-year warranty (whichever comes first) and 5-year roadside assistance in the UK and across Europe.





Workman+ is available in five colours: Splash White, Titanium Silver Met, Obsidian Grey Mica, Cosmic Black Mica and Sapphire Blue Mica. Cosmic Black and Sapphire Blue paint finishes are normally restricted to premium models but a limited volume has been made available for Workman+.





Pricing for the new Workman+ is only £21,495.









Tags: isuzu, isuzu d-max workman+, isuzu d-max, isuzu d-max uk pricing

