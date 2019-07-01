Home » News » Miscellaneous » Isuzu D-Max Workman+ edition launched in UK
Isuzu D-Max Workman+ edition launched in UK
1 July 2019 11:19:49
Isuzu is helping its UK clients to work smart and with cost effective solutions. Isuzu just announced the launch of the new Isuzu D-Max Workman+ double cab. A special edition in the D-Max range, the Workman+ will be produced in a limited to a volume of 125 vehicles in total and will be available in a manual transmission.
Aimed at farmers and urban trade customers, Workman+ is equipped with practical specification to help get the job done. The tow bar and 13 pin electrics are compatible with trailers that have LED lights and customers can choose to fit an over rail or under rail load liner according to their preference.
Elevating the exterior styling from a basic workhorse pick-up, side steps increase convenience and 18” alloy wheels add a premium feel while still retaining the practicality of a working vehicle as a full-size spare alloy wheel and locking wheel nuts are included as standard.
The audio system has also been upgraded to include DAB radio and a reversing camera is mounted under the rear bumper, with the image displayed in the rear-view mirror.
In addition to the new features mentioned above, the Isuzu D-Max Workman+ retains its superior 3.5 tonne towing, outstanding 125,000 mile / 5-year warranty (whichever comes first) and 5-year roadside assistance in the UK and across Europe.
Workman+ is available in five colours: Splash White, Titanium Silver Met, Obsidian Grey Mica, Cosmic Black Mica and Sapphire Blue Mica. Cosmic Black and Sapphire Blue paint finishes are normally restricted to premium models but a limited volume has been made available for Workman+.
Pricing for the new Workman+ is only £21,495.
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
BMW Vision M Next shows us the future of the M models
BMW unveiled the all-new Vision M Next concept car. Developed as a preview for the upcoming M models, the new prototype was showcased during the #NEXTGen ...
ABT Cupra Ateca offers more power
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Deutsche Post and Ford to develop an electric van
We see more and more electric vehicles, so it is no wonder that even big companies, that have no connection with automotive industries, tend to develop ...
Seat reaches record sales in 2017
Since it managed to save itself from bankruptcy, Seat enjoys more and more sales every year. 2017 was no exception. The Spanish carmaker delivered a total ...
Volvo and Uber launch their self-driving car
Volvo is one step ahead when it comes to self-driving cars. The most recent announcement demonstrates this. Together with Uber, the leading ride-hailing ...
Bentley celebrates 100 years at Goodwood Festival of Speed
Every year, Goodwood Festival of Speed hosts an important celebration for one automotive brand that reaches a round age. This year, is Bentley's turn. ...
Mercedes-AMG GT3 unveiled with some updates
A few months ago, Mercedes unveiled the revised Mercedes-AMG coupe model. Now, the racing division has prepared some updates for the current version. ...
Ford has made a self-braking shopping cart
This is not the first time when Ford is developing some extra-stuff which are not close related to cars. On this time of the year, when the Easter is ...
