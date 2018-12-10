Isuzu D-Max Utah V-Cross launched in UK

Isuzu has a strong presence among the pick-up truck clients in UK, so it comes quite natural that the manufacturer unveiled a special edition to increase the appeal even more.





Isuzu D-Max Utah V-Cross double cab is a special edition in the D-Max range. The Utah V-Cross will be produced in a limited to a volume of 100 vehicles in total and will be available in both a manual and automatic transmission.





This V-Comfortable and V-Capable pick-up retains all the features of the multi award-winning Isuzu D-Max Utah but also includes the following equipment over a standard double cab: front Skirt, 18 inch V-Cross Alloy Wheels, Wireless Charger, Front Camera.





Utah V-Cross also contains new technology which has not previously been available on any other D-Max. A wireless charger has been fitted in the top glove box with a non-slip pad included to ensure that the phone stays in position. Removing the hassle of forgetting your cable, compatible phones can be recharged without a physical connection to a power supply.





A front camera is located on the front bumper and monitors the area in front of the truck that would normally be in the driver’s blind spot. These images are displayed on the touchscreen to aid manoeuvring when parking. For convenience, the display will toggle between the front camera and reversing camera by moving from first gear (or drive) to reverse





In addition to the new features mentioned above, the Isuzu D-Max Utah V-Cross retains its superior 3.5 tonne towing, outstanding 125,000 mile / 5-year warranty.





Utah V-Cross is available in Sapphire Blue, Galena Grey, and Cosmic Black Mica.





Pricing for the new Utah V-Cross manual is only £26,199 and £27,199 for the automatic. This offers a considerable amount of equipment upgrades for a price walk of only £500 over the standard Utah double cab.





Available to pre-order now, the Utah V-Cross will arrive in dealerships from January 2019.













































































































































































Tags: isuzu d-max, isuzu d-max utah v-cross, isuzu utah

Posted in Miscellaneous, New Vehicles