Imagine by Kia is an all-electric concept car

Kia unveiled an all-electric concept car during the 2019 Geneva Motor Show. The prototype was named Imagine by Kia and it previews the upcoming design philosophy of the Asian car manufacturer.





Unlike the e-Niro electric crossover, which is based on the existing architecture of the hybrid-powered Niro, ‘Imagine by Kia’ is underpinned by a low-mounted, induction-charged battery pack that powers a compact drivetrain.





Coherently drawing together elements of a muscular sports utility vehicle, a sleek and athletic family saloon, and a versatile and spacious crossover, ‘Imagine by Kia’ is intentionally designed to not sit within the industry’s predefined vehicle categories.





“It’s a large C-segment car – the vehicle size that’s incredibly popular in Europe – but the only things it holds on to are Kia’s brand values,” explains Gregory Guillaume, Vice President of Design for Kia Motors Europe.





Guillaume and his design team also focused a great deal of their attention on the vehicle’s aerodynamics, ensuring the car sliced as cleanly as possible through the air to reduce turbulence and extend its range





Unfortunatly, Kia did not disclose any details about the electric powertrain of about the electric range.

Tags: 2019 geneva, imagine by kia, imagine by kia concept car, kia concept car

Posted in Kia, Concept Cars