Home » News » Kia » Imagine by Kia is an all-electric concept car

Imagine by Kia is an all-electric concept car

8 March 2019 17:55:20

Kia unveiled an all-electric concept car during the 2019 Geneva Motor Show. The prototype was named Imagine by Kia and it previews the upcoming design philosophy of the Asian car manufacturer. 

Unlike the e-Niro electric crossover, which is based on the existing architecture of the hybrid-powered Niro, ‘Imagine by Kia’ is underpinned by a low-mounted, induction-charged battery pack that powers a compact drivetrain.

Imagine by Kia is an all-electric concept car
Imagine by Kia is an all-electric concept car Photos
Coherently drawing together elements of a muscular sports utility vehicle, a sleek and athletic family saloon, and a versatile and spacious crossover, ‘Imagine by Kia’ is intentionally designed to not sit within the industry’s predefined vehicle categories.

“It’s a large C-segment car – the vehicle size that’s incredibly popular in Europe – but the only things it holds on to are Kia’s brand values,” explains Gregory Guillaume, Vice President of Design for Kia Motors Europe. 

Guillaume and his design team also focused a great deal of their attention on the vehicle’s aerodynamics, ensuring the car sliced as cleanly as possible through the air to reduce turbulence and extend its range

Unfortunatly, Kia did not disclose any details about the electric powertrain of about the electric range.

Tags: , , ,

Posted in Kia, Concept Cars

Imagine by Kia is an all-electric concept car Photos (3 photos)
  • Imagine by Kia is an all-electric concept car
  • Imagine by Kia is an all-electric concept car
  • Imagine by Kia is an all-electric concept car

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. Audi Q4 e-tron concept car announces a new electric SUV

    Audi Q4 e-tron concept car announces a new electric SUV

  2. This is the 2019 Skoda iV electric concept car

    This is the 2019 Skoda iV electric concept car

  3. This is the 2019 Mercedes-Benz EQV concept

    This is the 2019 Mercedes-Benz EQV concept

  4.  
  5. 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA Shooting Brake unveiled during the Geneva Motor Show

    2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA Shooting Brake unveiled during the Geneva Motor Show

  6. Imagine by Kia is an all-electric concept car

    Imagine by Kia is an all-electric concept car

  7. Volkswagen ID Buggy is an all-electric concept car

    Volkswagen ID Buggy is an all-electric concept car

Related Specs

  1. 2004 Kia Sport Concept Car

    N/A, Power: 149.1 kw / 200 bhpN/A

  2. 2007 Kia Kue Concept

    Engine: V8, Power: 298.3 kw / 400 bhp, Torque: 542.33 nm / 400 ft lbs

  3. 2010 Ford Mustang

    Engine: V8, Power: 315 hp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 325 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm

  4. 2009 Nissan 370Z

    Engine: VQ37VHR Variable Valve Timing NA V6, Power: 332 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 270 lb-ft. @ 5200 rpm

  5. 2010 Bentley Azure T

    Engine: Twin Turbocharged V8, Power: 500 bhp / 507 PS / 373 kW @ 4,200 rpm, Torque: 738 lb ft / 1,000 Nm @ 3,200 rpm

New Vehicles

Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UKHyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...

Concept Cars

Smart Forease Plus is an electric concept car with detachable roofSmart Forease Plus is an electric concept car with detachable roof
Smart will unveil the Forease+ concept car during the 2019 Geneva Motor Show. As you can imagine, this will be just a design study delivered by the German ...

Custom Cars

ABT Cupra Ateca offers more powerABT Cupra Ateca offers more power
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...

Future Cars

MINI John Cooper Works GP model to debut in 2020MINI John Cooper Works GP model to debut in 2020
Mini is offering all those clients in search for a very fast hatchback the chance to drive a very special machine, due to be launched next year. ...

Market News

Volkswagen Group sold 5.2 million cars in six monthsVolkswagen Group sold 5.2 million cars in six months
After dominating 2016 global sales, topping the chart and removing Toyota from the first position, Volkswagen Groupe is on course of doing so also in 2017. ...

Gadgets

Volkswagen and NVIDIA partner for Artificial IntelligenceVolkswagen and NVIDIA partner for Artificial Intelligence
Volkswagen is more and more preoccupied by introducing new technologies into its cars. So is looking some strong partners with great experience in this ...

Various News

Mercedes-Benz EQ SUV will be built in AlabamaMercedes-Benz EQ SUV will be built in Alabama
Mercedes-Benz has made a great announce: the German car manufacturer will expand and restructure the 20-year-old factory in Vance, Alabama, and prepare ...

Motorsports

Audi E-Tron Vision Gran Turismo - first teaser pictureAudi E-Tron Vision Gran Turismo - first teaser picture
Audi has published a first teaser picture with the upcoming Audi E-Tron Vision Gran Turismo. The virtual car will be showcased on April 9th and it will ...

Videos

Video: how it works the all-new Porsche Wet Mode systemVideo: how it works the all-new Porsche Wet Mode system
The new generation Porsche 911 992 was unveiled a few weeks ago. The latest generation of sports car comes with a few technical improvements, and one ...
Copyright CarSession.com