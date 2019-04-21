Hyundai Venue world debut

Hyundai has a dedicated range for the US market, with models that never reach the European continent. One of them is the recently unveiled Venue, the latest SUV to join its growing product lineup. Venue is packed with a host of premium driver safety and convenience technologies and is the perfect fit for those seeking a seamless combination of style and versatility.





Venue will be the most affordable Hyundai SUV, and joins its larger siblings including the North American Utility of the Year Kona and Kona Electric, Tucson, Santa Fe, the 8-passenger Palisade and NEXO. Venue will be built in Ulsan, Korea and will arrive in Hyundai dealerships in the fourth quarter of this year.





The vehicle side profile showcases a solid and full volume wheel arch and strong character line, while the front cascading grille includes the new Hyundai signature face that’s found on both Kona and NEXO, including composite LED lights and cube shape headlamps. This unique character line continues through the tail lamps. Venue is available with striking 17-inch alloy wheels along with the 15-inch standard wheels.





Venue introduces advanced technologies that enhance driver confidence and convenience ahead of the competition. Venue’s advanced infotainment system features an 8-inch Display Audio touchscreen system and rearview monitor. The 8-inch display includes both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for intuitive operation of the most commonly used smartphone functions, including app-based navigation, streaming audio and voice-controlled search capabilities. For those that opt for navigation, free Real-Time Traffic is provided by HERE and free map updates are included via Hyundai MapCare for 3 years.





Venue won’t disappoint thanks to Hyundai’s Smartstream Gamma 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine. The Dual Port Fuel Injection (DPFI) engine is paired with either a six-speed manual transmission or Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT) automatic. Based on internal estimates, Venue is estimated to deliver up to 33 miles per gallon (City/Highway combined).













Tags: hyundai, hyundai venue, hyundai venue photos, hyundai venue details

Posted in Hyundai, New Vehicles