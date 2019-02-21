Home » News » Hyundai » Hyundai Tucson N Line - first teaser pictures

Hyundai Tucson N Line - first teaser pictures

21 February 2019 12:24:03

Hyundai has big plans in the sporty segment. First we have seen the i30 N and i30 N Line, after that we have seen the i30 Fastback N and i30 Fastback N Line, but now it is time to meet a new breed.

We are speaking about the all-new Hyundai Tucson N Line. This will be the first SUV in the South-Koreean line-ul to get a sporty treatment. We don't know an official release date but we don know some other stuff.

Hyundai Tucson N Line - first teaser pictures
On the design side we will see some minor tweaks on the DRLs and on the radiator grille. Also there will be new wheels and an N Line logo on the fenders. Even though we don't have a picture with the rear end we are pretty sure that Hyundai Tucson N Line will get an aero difuser and bigger exhaust pipes. 

Inside the cabin will be sporty seats and some red stitchings. According to some rumors, the new Tucson N Line will get sporty suspensions and bigger brakes. 

