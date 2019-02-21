Hyundai Tucson N Line - first teaser pictures

Hyundai has big plans in the sporty segment. First we have seen the i30 N and i30 N Line, after that we have seen the i30 Fastback N and i30 Fastback N Line, but now it is time to meet a new breed.





We are speaking about the all-new Hyundai Tucson N Line. This will be the first SUV in the South-Koreean line-ul to get a sporty treatment. We don't know an official release date but we don know some other stuff.





On the design side we will see some minor tweaks on the DRLs and on the radiator grille. Also there will be new wheels and an N Line logo on the fenders. Even though we don't have a picture with the rear end we are pretty sure that Hyundai Tucson N Line will get an aero difuser and bigger exhaust pipes.





Inside the cabin will be sporty seats and some red stitchings. According to some rumors, the new Tucson N Line will get sporty suspensions and bigger brakes.

