Hyundai Tucson N Line - first teaser pictures
21 February 2019 12:24:03
|Tweet
Hyundai has big plans in the sporty segment. First we have seen the i30 N and i30 N Line, after that we have seen the i30 Fastback N and i30 Fastback N Line, but now it is time to meet a new breed.
We are speaking about the all-new Hyundai Tucson N Line. This will be the first SUV in the South-Koreean line-ul to get a sporty treatment. We don't know an official release date but we don know some other stuff.
On the design side we will see some minor tweaks on the DRLs and on the radiator grille. Also there will be new wheels and an N Line logo on the fenders. Even though we don't have a picture with the rear end we are pretty sure that Hyundai Tucson N Line will get an aero difuser and bigger exhaust pipes.
Inside the cabin will be sporty seats and some red stitchings. According to some rumors, the new Tucson N Line will get sporty suspensions and bigger brakes.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
This is the all-new Cupra Formentor, the first concept car of the Spanish performance division
First imagines of the upcoming Skoda Kamiq
Mercedes-Benz unveiled the S65 Final Edition
-
Volvo XC90 facelift is here with more electric range
Volvo unveiled their new mild-hybrid system for the entire range
McLaren unveiled the 600LT Spider by MSO
Related Specs
2007 Hyundai Accent SR ConceptEngine: Inline-4N/AN/A
2001 Hyundai Clix ConceptEngine: Direct Injection Inline-4, Power: 225.2 kw / 302.0 bhpN/A
2007 Hyundai Concept Gensis CoupeEngine: All ALuminum V6, Power: 223.7 kw / 300 bhp, Torque: 338.95 nm / 250 ft lbs
2003 Hyundai CSS ConceptEngine: Delta Tiburon V6, Power: 127 kw / 170.3 bhp, Torque: 245 nm / 180.7 ft lbs
1998 Hyundai Euro 1 ConceptEngine: Turbocharged Inline-4, Power: 283.4 kw / 380.0 bhpN/A
New Vehicles
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Concept Cars
Cupra to unveil a new concept car on its one year anniversary
When Seat decided to launch a special brand dedicated to its performance cars, everyone was sceptical. But the Cupra brand was born one year ago, and ...
When Seat decided to launch a special brand dedicated to its performance cars, everyone was sceptical. But the Cupra brand was born one year ago, and ...
Custom Cars
ABT Cupra Ateca offers more power
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Future Cars
MINI John Cooper Works GP model to debut in 2020
Mini is offering all those clients in search for a very fast hatchback the chance to drive a very special machine, due to be launched next year. ...
Mini is offering all those clients in search for a very fast hatchback the chance to drive a very special machine, due to be launched next year. ...
Market News
Porsche sets US record sales in 2017
Porsche is on a selling spree in US and also across the Globe. 2017 was a fantastic year for the Stuttgart-based manufacturer. Its North American division ...
Porsche is on a selling spree in US and also across the Globe. 2017 was a fantastic year for the Stuttgart-based manufacturer. Its North American division ...
Gadgets
Audi to launch Green Light Optimized Speed Advisory in the US
Audi offers tons of technologies in its cars. Even after the cars were bought by the clients. The most recent one is called Green Light Optimised Speed ...
Audi offers tons of technologies in its cars. Even after the cars were bought by the clients. The most recent one is called Green Light Optimised Speed ...
Various News
Swind E Classic Mini is a classic with zero emissions
The passion for classic cars can easily be combined with the care for the environment. Jaguar proved it can do that with its classic cars like E-Type. ...
The passion for classic cars can easily be combined with the care for the environment. Jaguar proved it can do that with its classic cars like E-Type. ...
Motorsports
2019 Skoda Fabia R5 gets updated
Skoda updates not only its street cars, but also the rally cars it offers to private teams. Considering the current Fabia R5 is one of the most acclaimed ...
Skoda updates not only its street cars, but also the rally cars it offers to private teams. Considering the current Fabia R5 is one of the most acclaimed ...
Videos
Video: Audi RS7 and SQ8 spied on Autobahn
We all have seen the videos shoot during test days at the Nurburgring race track. But this is a different kind of video cause you have the chance to see ...
We all have seen the videos shoot during test days at the Nurburgring race track. But this is a different kind of video cause you have the chance to see ...