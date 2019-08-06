Hyundai Kona Play special edition
6 August 2019 18:08:36
Hyundai is updating its offer on the UK market with a special edition dedicated to current Kona SUV. The special edition is called Kona Play, is available to order with immediate effect.
The Kona PLAY joins the i10 PLAY and i20 PLAY in offering customers the combination of high equipment levels and a low price. Based on the popular SE trim, Kona PLAY adds 18” alloy wheels, privacy glass and metallic or pearl paint to a specification that already includes 7” touchscreen DAB radio with subscription free Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™, rear parking sensors with rear-view camera, Cruise Control with speed limiter, Bluetooth, Air Conditioning and a leather steering wheel and gear lever. Safety features include Lane Keep Assist, Driver Attention Alert, Hill Start Assist and Downhill Brake Control. A space saver spare wheel is fitted for additional peace of mind.
Kona PLAY is equipped with the 1.0 T-GDi 3 cylinder engine mated with a 2WD, 5 speed manual gearbox.
Customers have a choice of 7 colours, with no additional charge for metallic or pearl paint finishes. Colour choice includes Acid Yellow, Blue Lagoon, Chalk White, Lake Silver, Phantom Black, Pulse Red or Tangerine Comet.
Ashley Andrew, Managing Director, Hyundai Motor UK said “the i10 and i20 PLAY have been incredibly popular since their introduction only 3 months ago and with Kona PLAY offering the similar mix of high specification equipment at a low price, we expect the demand for Kona PLAY to be just as strong as the other PLAY models”.
All Kona models come with Hyundai’s industry leading 5 Year Unlimited Mileage Warranty, Roadside Assistance package, 5 Year Annual Health Check, and 12 Year Anti Corrosion Warranty.
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
During the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, Skoda unveiled an all-new concept car which is part of the Vision family prototypes. Its name is Skoda iV concept and ...
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Honda e is the first electric car of the Japanese company. Accoding to Honda, the new Honda e features intuitive and advanced connectivity in a contemporary ...
On the edge of bankruptcy just five years ago, Seat is now booming and enjoys good sales. The current generation Leon is one of the cars that helped Seat ...
Volvo is one step ahead when it comes to self-driving cars. The most recent announcement demonstrates this. Together with Uber, the leading ride-hailing ...
Fiat has a strong heritage and tradition when it comes to producing cars in Italy. The installation of a state-of-the-art Comau robot today at one of ...
Volkswagen has officially unveiled the new Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak Concept. The car is set to compete in the famous Pikes Peak Hill Climb event which ...
The upcoming 2020 BMW M3 will be launched in the first part of next year. But now, the German car model was caught during some Nurburgring laps. ...
