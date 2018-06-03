Hyundai Kona Electric is already sold out in Norway

We all know that people from Norway are inloved with electric cars. But this was not expected. According to a press release by Hyndai Motor Norway, all the Kona Electric stock for 2018 was already sold.





For short 2.500 Kona Electric were bought in by the people of Norway. But another interesting fact is that Hyundai received about 20,000 aplications for a Kona Electric.





The Hyundai Kona Electric has a 99 kW engine with 395 Nm peak of torque and about 300 kilometers range (WLTP). The car can do 0 to 100 km/h in 9.3 seconds, while the top speed is about 165 km/h. And these are the specs for the short-range version.





The long-range Kona Electric can travel up to 470 kilometers with one battery full while the electric motor can deliver 150 kWh. The not to 100 km/h is done in 7.6 seconds, but the top speed is the same: 165 km/h.









