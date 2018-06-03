Home » News » Hyundai » Hyundai Kona Electric is already sold out in Norway

Hyundai Kona Electric is already sold out in Norway

3 June 2018 06:29:44

We all know that people from Norway are inloved with electric cars. But this was not expected. According to a press release by Hyndai Motor Norway, all the Kona Electric stock for 2018 was already sold. 

For short 2.500 Kona Electric were bought in by the people of Norway. But another interesting fact is that Hyundai received about 20,000 aplications for a Kona Electric. 

Hyundai Kona Electric is already sold out in Norway
The Hyundai Kona Electric has a 99 kW engine with 395 Nm peak of torque and about 300 kilometers range (WLTP). The car can do 0 to 100 km/h in 9.3 seconds, while the top speed is about 165 km/h. And these are the specs for the short-range version. 

The long-range Kona Electric can travel up to 470 kilometers with one battery full while the electric motor can deliver 150 kWh. The not to 100 km/h is done in 7.6 seconds, but the top speed is the same: 165 km/h. 


Tags: , ,

Posted in Hyundai, New Vehicles

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. Five years, 26 new vehicles from Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Group

    Five years, 26 new vehicles from Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Group

  2. By 2021, FCA will not sell diesel engined cars in Europe

    By 2021, FCA will not sell diesel engined cars in Europe

  3. Fiat will launch a new 500e and 500 Giardiniera electric wagon

    Fiat will launch a new 500e and 500 Giardiniera electric wagon

  4.  
  5. These are the first four episodes of the Audi Q8 Unleashed campaign - the SUV will be unveiled on June 5

    These are the first four episodes of the Audi Q8 Unleashed campaign - the SUV will be unveiled on June 5

  6. Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak - First test run

    Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak - First test run

  7. Safari park at Porsche Leipzig factory

    Safari park at Porsche Leipzig factory

Related Specs

  1. 2007 Hyundai Concept Gensis Coupe

    Engine: All ALuminum V6, Power: 223.7 kw / 300 bhp, Torque: 338.95 nm / 250 ft lbs

  2. 2010 Hyundai Genesis Coupe SE

    Engine: Lambda V6, Power: 228.2 kw / 306 bhpN/A

  3. 2010 Ford Mustang

    Engine: V8, Power: 315 hp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 325 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm

  4. 2009 Nissan 370Z

    Engine: VQ37VHR Variable Valve Timing NA V6, Power: 332 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 270 lb-ft. @ 5200 rpm

  5. 2010 Bentley Azure T

    Engine: Twin Turbocharged V8, Power: 500 bhp / 507 PS / 373 kW @ 4,200 rpm, Torque: 738 lb ft / 1,000 Nm @ 3,200 rpm

New Vehicles

Skoda will launch 19 cars before 2020Skoda will launch 19 cars before 2020
Skoda is haveing a very good time in the market. Last year, the Czech car manufacturer managed to sell more than 1.2 million cars, a 6.6% increse compared ...

Concept Cars

First teaser of the upcoming BMW iNext Concept - the production model will start a new eraFirst teaser of the upcoming BMW iNext Concept - the production model will start a new era
BMW has published the first official teaser of the upcoming BMW iNext Concept. The pure-electric BMW iNext will be built at Plant Dingolfing from 2021. ...

Custom Cars

Rolls Royce Wraith Luminary Collection announcedRolls Royce Wraith Luminary Collection announced
Rolls Royce is continuously improving its client experience with special editions for the current range of cars. Same happened with the current Wraith ...

Future Cars

Hyundai teases its future hydrogen-powered SUVHyundai teases its future hydrogen-powered SUV
Even if many manufacturers are considering fuel-cell alternatives not a viabile solution to combustion engines, Hyundai wants to believe that it already ...

Market News

Honda Sensing reaches one million clients in USHonda Sensing reaches one million clients in US
Honda wants to be seen as a responsible brand, that cares about the safety of its passengers. Now more than ever, after the Takata scandal, which seriously ...

Gadgets

Volkswagen testing autonomous parking technologyVolkswagen testing autonomous parking technology
Volkswagen always tries to be one step ahead the competition. Especially when it comes to technology. Volkswagen Group is currently testing autonomous ...

Various News

Porsche will recall 60.000 cars equipped with the emissions-defeat devicePorsche will recall 60.000 cars equipped with the emissions-defeat device
Porsche will recall 60,000 diesel-engined Cayenne and Macan SUVs over emissions irregularities. The report was published by Reuters and it comes after ...

Motorsports

Jaguar I-Pace makes debuts as Formula E Pace CarJaguar I-Pace makes debuts as Formula E Pace Car
Nobody would have thought of a Jaguar who can be both electric and performant. But the new I-Pace electric SUV proved everyone that future can be unexpected. ...

Videos

Video: Jaguar I-Pace is doing a night lap of Monaco circuitVideo: Jaguar I-Pace is doing a night lap of Monaco circuit
Jaguar I-Pace has tackled the famous Monaco street-circuit to prove its performance credentials. The British car manufacturer is the first premium car ...
Copyright CarSession.com