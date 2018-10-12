Hyundai Kona electric introduced in US

Hyundai is introducing an important vehicle for its future in US: the new Kona electric. Kona Electric rides on an all-new CUV platform and is Hyundai’s first compact electric crossover for the U.S. market.





The Kona Electric powertrain employs a 201 horsepower permanent-magnet synchronous electric motor supplied by a high-voltage 64 kWh lithium-ion battery. The motor develops 291 lb.-ft. of torque distributed to the front wheels. The powertrain inverter has a power density of 25.4 kVA per liter. The battery system is liquid-cooled and operates at 356 volts. Battery pack energy density is 141.3 Wh/kg (greater than Chevy Bolt), with a total battery system weight under 1,000 lbs. In addition, Kona Electric EPA-estimated MPGe is 132 city, 108 highway, and 120 combined.





The Kona Electric utilizes a standard Level-II on-board charging system capable of a 7.2 kW rate of charge for rapid recharging characteristics. Kona Electric estimated range is a segment-leading 258 miles, meeting the varying needs of owner lifestyles. An eighty percent charge can be achieved in 54 minutes with a Level-III quick charge (zero to 80 percent charge at 100 kW charging capability), using the SAE-Combo charging port, while a 7.2 kW Level-II charger takes nine hours and thirty-five minutes. This fast-charging capability is standard on the Kona Electric.





For charging convenience, the charging port is located in the front grille area for head-in parking ease whenever charging is needed.





A number of extroverted color variations allow buyers to further express themselves by choosing colors such as Phantom Black, Chalk White, Pulse Red, Ceramic Blue and Galactic Gray. When equipped without a sunroof, the Kona EV roof is finished with a color-contrasting white color scheme (black, gray and white exterior color choices only). The available white roof provides contrast between the roof and body for a distinctive appearance and more effective solar heat rejection to reduce HVAC system loads, increasing overall efficiency in warmer climates.





“Kona” Electric is named after the idyllic west-coast region of the Big Island of Hawaii. The Kona region is famous among endurance triathletes and thrill-seeking travelers.













