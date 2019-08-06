Hyundai is launching the first car with solar roof charging
6 August 2019 18:05:54
Hyundai is already selling some electric cars and enjoys good feedback. To encourage this segment, Hyundai is making important steps in this direction. Hyundai Motor is launching its first car with a solar roof charging system. This eco-friendly technology will provide vehicles with additional electrical power, as well as increasing fuel efficiency and driving range.
Hyundai Motor’s solar roof charging system makes its debut on the New Sonata Hybrid. The system supports the vehicle’s electric power source, improving fuel efficiency and reducing CO2 emissions.
In the coming years, Hyundai will roll out the technology to other vehicles across its range. This is the latest application of a smart solution from Hyundai advancing the mobility industry towards a more sustainable future.
The solar roof system includes a structure of silicon solar panels that are mounted on the car’s roof. Being able to charge even while driving, the solar roof system can charge 30 to 60 per cent of the battery per day v. with 6 hours of daily charging, it is expected to increase drivers’ travel distance by an extra 1,300 km annually.
The system is composed of a solar panel and a controller. Electricity is produced when solar energy activates the solar panel’s surface, which converts this energy by using photons of light from the sun. This creates the electron-hole pairs in silicon cells, which generate solar electricity.
While the solar roof system currently plays a supporting role, it opens up perspectives for vehicles that no longer need fossil fuel to operate.
