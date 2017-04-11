Hyundai i30 N will race at Nurburgring 24 Hours Race
11 April 2017 11:38:03
We are not far from the official debut of the new Hyundai i30 N. In fact, we are getting closer and closer, judging by the fact Hyundai is ready to showcase its i30 N potential on the Nurburgring.
The new i30 N, the first model from Hyundai’s high-performance sub-brand N, entered the VLN (Veranstaltergemeinschaft Langstreckenpokal Nürburgring) endurance race on Saturday, April 8. The race is used as preparation for the 24-hour race at the Nüburgring end of May where Hyundai Motor will participate with two cars.
Hyundai Motor engineers from Namyang, South Korea, and European R&D centers will help hone the car’s performance characteristics ahead of its global launch later this year.
The endurance race, held on the world-famous Nürburgring Nordschleife circuit in Germany, provides the opportunity for Hyundai Motor to intensively test i30 N car that feature technical specifications very close to the actual production car. The i30 N cars will be up against cars from other manufacturers that are modified to cope with the demands of the VLN race.
The cars that Hyundai Motor will enter in the race are both equipped with a 2.0-liter turbo engine and six-speed manual transmission – the same powertrain and transmission set-up that will be used in the production i30 N. As they race the car, Hyundai Motor engineers will identify areas for further refinement and potential performance enhancements for the i30 N.
