Hyundai i30 Fastback revealed

Along the new and sporty i30 N, Hyundai also revealed another body version of its compact car. It is called the i30 Fastback, and is the latest addition to a growing i30 range, that also includes the i30 Tourer.





Using classic automotive design codes, the roof has been lowered by 25 millimetres compared with the i30 five-door. The rear of the cabin is additionally supported by strong shoulders. The C-pillar and the rear windscreen are inspired by the premium segment.





There are in total twelve exterior colours available for the i30 Fastback: three pearl choices – Stargazing Blue, Micron Grey and Phantom Black, and seven metallic choices – Clean Slate blue, Intense Copper, Moon Rock, Fiery Red, Platinum Silver, Ara Blue and White Sand, plus two solid choices – Engine Red and Polar White. For the interior, customers can choose from three colour options: Oceanids black, Slate Grey or the new and unique Merlot Red interior.





The driving dynamics of the Hyundai i30 line-up are tested and refined by engineers at Hyundai Motor’s European Testing Centre at the famous Nürburgring "Nordschleife" circuit. This way, the chassis of the i30 Fastback has been lowered by 5mm and the stiffness of the suspension has been increased by 15%.





Thanks to the lowered roof and chassis leading to an overall height of 1,425 mm, the i30 Fastback is 30 mm lower than the five-door body type. With an elongated silhouette, the car has an overall length of 4,455 mm - 115 mm longer than the five-door.





With Autonomous Emergency Braking, Driver Attention Alert, High Beam Assist and Lane Keeping Assist System always on board, the i30 offers best-in-class standard active safety.





The i30 Fastback offers customers an optional eight-inch touch screen of the new-generation navigation system including Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The navigation system moreover comes with a free seven-year subscription to LIVE Services, offering updated information about weather, traffic, speed cameras and online searches for points of interest in real time. The i30 Fastback is also available with a wireless charging system for smartphones with the Qi standard.





Customers can choose between different audio options: the standard monochrome five-inch display radio with Bluetooth connectivity or the optional audio system with a five-inch capacitive LCD touch screen and an integrated dynamic rear-view camera.





Customers can choose between the 1.4 T-GDI turbocharged four-cylinder engine with 140 PS or the 1.0 T-GDI turbocharged three-cylinder engine with 120 PS. The i30 Fastback’s powertrain line-up will be further expanded with the addition of a newly developed 1.6-litre four-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine available with two power outputs: a version with 110 PS and a version with 136 PS. Both versions will be available with the six-speed manual transmission or seven-speed dual clutch transmission.













