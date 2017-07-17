Hyundai i30 Fastback revealed
17 July 2017
Along the new and sporty i30 N, Hyundai also revealed another body version of its compact car. It is called the i30 Fastback, and is the latest addition to a growing i30 range, that also includes the i30 Tourer.
Using classic automotive design codes, the roof has been lowered by 25 millimetres compared with the i30 five-door. The rear of the cabin is additionally supported by strong shoulders. The C-pillar and the rear windscreen are inspired by the premium segment.
There are in total twelve exterior colours available for the i30 Fastback: three pearl choices – Stargazing Blue, Micron Grey and Phantom Black, and seven metallic choices – Clean Slate blue, Intense Copper, Moon Rock, Fiery Red, Platinum Silver, Ara Blue and White Sand, plus two solid choices – Engine Red and Polar White. For the interior, customers can choose from three colour options: Oceanids black, Slate Grey or the new and unique Merlot Red interior.
The driving dynamics of the Hyundai i30 line-up are tested and refined by engineers at Hyundai Motor’s European Testing Centre at the famous Nürburgring "Nordschleife" circuit. This way, the chassis of the i30 Fastback has been lowered by 5mm and the stiffness of the suspension has been increased by 15%.
Thanks to the lowered roof and chassis leading to an overall height of 1,425 mm, the i30 Fastback is 30 mm lower than the five-door body type. With an elongated silhouette, the car has an overall length of 4,455 mm - 115 mm longer than the five-door.
With Autonomous Emergency Braking, Driver Attention Alert, High Beam Assist and Lane Keeping Assist System always on board, the i30 offers best-in-class standard active safety.
The i30 Fastback offers customers an optional eight-inch touch screen of the new-generation navigation system including Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The navigation system moreover comes with a free seven-year subscription to LIVE Services, offering updated information about weather, traffic, speed cameras and online searches for points of interest in real time. The i30 Fastback is also available with a wireless charging system for smartphones with the Qi standard.
Customers can choose between different audio options: the standard monochrome five-inch display radio with Bluetooth connectivity or the optional audio system with a five-inch capacitive LCD touch screen and an integrated dynamic rear-view camera.
Customers can choose between the 1.4 T-GDI turbocharged four-cylinder engine with 140 PS or the 1.0 T-GDI turbocharged three-cylinder engine with 120 PS. The i30 Fastback’s powertrain line-up will be further expanded with the addition of a newly developed 1.6-litre four-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine available with two power outputs: a version with 110 PS and a version with 136 PS. Both versions will be available with the six-speed manual transmission or seven-speed dual clutch transmission.
2018 Renault Megane RS will have 4 wheel steering and Cup chassis
Renault is giving us new details on the new 2018 Renault Megane RS model. The new compact hothatch will come with 4Control, the technology that offers ...
Skoda Element concept is an electric buggy
Skoda is encouraging its students to develop concepts that explore the limits of imagination and design. That's how the new Element was born. This time, ...
Jaguar F Pace Design Edition sold for 102500
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Nissan previews the new ProPILOT Park in the future Leaf
The best sold electric car in the world is also going to be the most advanced electric car in the world when the new generation arrives. Nissan will soon ...
Best May in the history of Skoda
As its parent Volkswagen, Skoda is enjoying very good sales with deliveries increased by 2.4% to 99,000 units in May (May 2016: 96,700 vehicles), making ...
Volvo, Autoliv and Nvidia partner for developing autonomous cars
Developing self driving cars is a real challenge for current automakers, especially when it comes to high level of autonomous driving. Many of current ...
Bugatti Chiron can do 300 mph but it needs more advanced tires
Bugatti Chiron is a hell of car. Under the hood of the Molsheim based hypercar is a W16 8.0 liter engine that can deliver 1.500 horsepower and 1.600 Nm ...
Michael Fassbender is now a racer
Actor Michael Fassbender has thrown away the Magneto costume and put in a Rosso Cosa and white overall for a recent race hold at Mazda Raceway Laguna ...
BMW 8 Series Concept has a breathtaking promo
BMW has published the first promo video for the new BMW 8 Series Concept. The prototype was showcased durnig the Concorso d'Eleganta Villa d'Este and ...
