Hyundai has a new hybrid for Europe: the 2020 Kona Hybrid

Hyundai has decided to put its best machine guns against the European car manufacturers. And they really managed to get some buzz from the other side of the pond.





They have some impressive electric cars which can be bought for decent price and they also have a good range of PHEV and hybrid models.





Today, the hybrid range in the Hyundai brand has grown up with another new model. Its name is Kona Hybrid and features a 1.6 liter petrol unit and an electric motor for a total of 139 horsepower and 265 Nm peak of torque. The hybrid uses a 1.56 kWh lithium-ion battery and a six-speed dual-clutch transmission.





According to Hyundai, the new Kona HYbrid can run from not to 100 km/h in 11.2 seconds, while the top speed is clocked at 160 km/h. For the European market, the Asian company forecasts a 3.9 liter per 100 kilometers combined fuel economy. We'll see that.

