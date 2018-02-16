Hyundai Elantra earns Top Safety Pick+ in IIHS
16 February 2018 18:46:18
Hyundai wants to win the trust of American audience and has done all its best in offering a safer Elantra.
The 2018 Hyundai Elantra has earned the highest safety rating by the Insurance Institute of Highway Safety (IIHS) with a Top Safety Pick+ rating when equipped with optional Automatic Emergency Braking and High Beam Assist on vehicles built after December 2017.
To qualify for the Top Safety Pick award, vehicles must have good ratings in five IIHS crashworthiness tests — small overlap front, moderate overlap front, side, roof strength and head restraints, an advanced or superior rating for front crash prevention and an acceptable or good headlight rating. For the Top Safety Pick+ designation, vehicles must also gain an acceptable or good rating in passenger-side small overlap front tests and improved headlight rating. Features which helped these vehicles garner these recognitions included (but were not limited to) optional front-crash prevention, specific headlights and excellent performances in IIHS track tests at various speeds.
Hyundai is one of the leading brands for Top Safety Pick+ and Top Safety Pick awards in 2018, with a total of eight models being recognized.
Additional Elantra-first safety technologies include available Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keep Assist System, Blind Spot Detection with Rear Cross-traffic Alert and Lane Change Assist, and a rearview camera, now with dynamic guidance. The Lane Keep Assist System uses a forward-facing camera to detect lane markings and will alert the driver if the vehicle drifts outside the lane without signaling. The system will apply corrective steering assistance if necessary.
If you thought that Aston Martin Valkyrie was the most extreme car you could find in the UK-manufacturer range, you are wrong. There is even more extreme. ...
As NAIAS Detroit is closing in, INFINITI is getting ready to offer us a glimpse of its future. Nissan's premium division has released an image of its ...
Kahn Design has published some teaser pictures with a six-wheeled Land Rover Defender. In case you wanted a Mercedes-Mybach G650 Landaulet and you haven't ...
Geneva Motor Show will host a lot of premieres, meaning we are going to see some new cars. But also some new supercars, from companies that are not so popular. ...
With 2017 coming to an end, all eyes are looking towards Toyota and its sales result. Will the Japanese manufacturer become worlds largest manufacturer ...
In order to make the current C3 Aircross safer and to improve its ratings in EuroNCAP tests, Citroen is offering a new safety system. ...
While manufacturers like Ferrari and Lamborghini are organising experiences on ice or on the track for their clients, Aston Martin is going even further, ...
David Coulthard won the 2018 Race of Champions after defeating Petter Solberg, the former WRC champion. This year, Race of Champions was held at the King ...
Tesla Model 3 should be a succesful model. The car was reserved more than 400.000 times before the launch and now the production has begun. ...
