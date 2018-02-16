Hyundai Elantra earns Top Safety Pick+ in IIHS

Hyundai wants to win the trust of American audience and has done all its best in offering a safer Elantra.





The 2018 Hyundai Elantra has earned the highest safety rating by the Insurance Institute of Highway Safety (IIHS) with a Top Safety Pick+ rating when equipped with optional Automatic Emergency Braking and High Beam Assist on vehicles built after December 2017.





To qualify for the Top Safety Pick award, vehicles must have good ratings in five IIHS crashworthiness tests — small overlap front, moderate overlap front, side, roof strength and head restraints, an advanced or superior rating for front crash prevention and an acceptable or good headlight rating. For the Top Safety Pick+ designation, vehicles must also gain an acceptable or good rating in passenger-side small overlap front tests and improved headlight rating. Features which helped these vehicles garner these recognitions included (but were not limited to) optional front-crash prevention, specific headlights and excellent performances in IIHS track tests at various speeds.





Hyundai is one of the leading brands for Top Safety Pick+ and Top Safety Pick awards in 2018, with a total of eight models being recognized.





Additional Elantra-first safety technologies include available Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keep Assist System, Blind Spot Detection with Rear Cross-traffic Alert and Lane Change Assist, and a rearview camera, now with dynamic guidance. The Lane Keep Assist System uses a forward-facing camera to detect lane markings and will alert the driver if the vehicle drifts outside the lane without signaling. The system will apply corrective steering assistance if necessary.













Tags: hyundai, hyundai elantra, hyundai elantra iihs, hyundai elantra top safety pick+, hyundai safety

