Honda HR-V Sport model launched in UK
27 February 2019 15:32:18
Honda is extending its presence in the compact SUV segment with the introduction of a special HR-V model. Despite the fact HR-V is seen as a family car, Honda has confirmed pricing, performance and specification details for something sportier, the new HR-V Sport.
Following the launch of the refreshed HR-V in August 2018, the new stand-alone Sport grade is expected in dealerships from April 2019. The new HR-V Sport is available with a manual gearbox as standard, priced from £27,595. A CVT can be selected as an option, priced from £28,245.
Both versions feature bespoke suspension and ‘Performance Damper’ tuning, alongside variable ratio electric power-assisted rack-and-pinion system and Honda Agile Handling Assist technology to create a sportier, more agile and engaging driving experience.
The HR-V Sport is powered by the turbocharged 1.5 VTEC engine from the latest generation Honda Civic and produces 182 PS at 5,500rpm for the manual and 6,000 rpm for CVT, a 52 PS uplift from the petrol version and 62 uplift from the diesel.
The manual transmission version achieves a WLTP-compliant fuel economy rating of 47.9 MPG and CO2 emissions of 135 g/km. The CVT achieves 47.1 MPG (WLTP) and emits 137g/km CO2. Top speed is 134 MPH and 0-62 MPH is reached within 7.8 seconds.
Exterior design changes including a unique, high gloss black chrome trim and black honeycomb front grille, differentiate the HR-V Sport versions ‘Solid Wing Face’ design signature, creating a sportier looking front end. Further sport styling elements include a slim front splitter, side skirts, wheel arch mouldings and a specific rear bumper design with sharper lines, all finished in black to create a more aggressive overall body shape.
Inside, new seats for the driver and front passenger provide enhanced support in the seat cushion and back rest. The dynamic styling continues in the interior with exclusive combi seats in black & dark red part-leather combined with black roof lining to enhance the sporty appeal.
As with the rest of the HR-V range, Honda SENSING is equipped as standard. This comprehensive suite of safety features includes collision mitigation braking system, forward collision warning, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, road departure mitigation, adaptive cruise control and traffic sign recognition. Honda CONNECT with GARMIN navigation, 7 inch touchscreen display and internet browsing capability is fitted as standard.
