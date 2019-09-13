Honda e electric vehicle has a base price of 26160 GBP in the UK
13 September 2019
During the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show, Honda unveiled the all-new electric vehicle Honda e. The car will be available with two different engines: a 136 horsepower (100 kW) or a 156 horsepower (113 kW) variant.
Recommended prices for Honda e will start from £26,160 for the 100kW version, rising to £28,660 for the “Advance” grade that includes further specification and a motor output increased to 113kW. The car will also be available on finance and start from £299 per month for the base grade.
The 35.5 kWh battery pack can offer up to 220 kilometers of range. According to Honda, the range was measured via the new WLTP test and also in the 136 horsepower version. In this condition, there will be some lower ranges on the top of the line 156 HP version.
Order books are already opened and the deliveries are expected to start in ealry 2020.
Alfa Romeo is using this year Geneva Motor Show to introduce two special models. One is Giulia Quadrifoglio and one is Stelvio Quadrifoglio. Both models ...
BMW has published the first official teaser of the upcoming BMW iNext Concept. The pure-electric BMW iNext will be built at Plant Dingolfing from 2021. ...
ABT Sportsline has prepared a performance package for the Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR. As you already know, this version of the Golf was launched as a farewell ...
Lotus is using this year Goodwood Festival of Speed to unveil something special for its fans. Due to start production in 2020, the world’s first British ...
The Volkswagen ID3 was launched just two months ago. To attract customers and to show the potential of the car, Volkswagen offered a special launch edition ...
Volvo is one step ahead when it comes to self-driving cars. The most recent announcement demonstrates this. Together with Uber, the leading ride-hailing ...
Fiat has a strong heritage and tradition when it comes to producing cars in Italy. The installation of a state-of-the-art Comau robot today at one of ...
Porsche has officially unveiled the 99X Electric racer. The model was painted in Porsche's traditional motorsport colours of white, black and read and ...
Mercedes-AMG has published a special video that features a five must-have features. Number five is drift mode which sends some extra power to the rear wheels. ...
