Honda e electric vehicle has a base price of 26160 GBP in the UK

During the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show, Honda unveiled the all-new electric vehicle Honda e. The car will be available with two different engines: a 136 horsepower (100 kW) or a 156 horsepower (113 kW) variant.





Recommended prices for Honda e will start from £26,160 for the 100kW version, rising to £28,660 for the “Advance” grade that includes further specification and a motor output increased to 113kW. The car will also be available on finance and start from £299 per month for the base grade.





The 35.5 kWh battery pack can offer up to 220 kilometers of range. According to Honda, the range was measured via the new WLTP test and also in the 136 horsepower version. In this condition, there will be some lower ranges on the top of the line 156 HP version.





Order books are already opened and the deliveries are expected to start in ealry 2020.





Tags: 2020 honda e, 2020 honda e price, honda, honda e, honda e electric car

Posted in Honda, New Vehicles