Honda Civic Sport Line available in UK

Honda wants to increase the appeal of the current generation Civic on the UK market and adds a new version. It is called Civic Sport Line and is available on the 1.0 129PS engine in both manual and CVT.





The Sport Line introduces a lower front and side skirts, along with the rear diffuser, all finished in a high-gloss black finish. These additions are complemented by the window surrounds and door mirror caps being finished in the same high-gloss look. Inside the car, a unique and bespoke black leather seat is detailed with red stitching, exclusively available to the Sports Line models.





Based on the SR-grade variant, the new model boasts an impressive specification list as a starting point, which includes climate control dual-zone A/C, adaptive cruise control, motion adaptive electronic power steering, highbeam support, ECON mode, privacy glass, Bluetooth® hands free telephone (HFT) system, reversing camera, city brake active system and a 7” touchscreen HONDA Connect in-car audio and information system with Garmin navigation as well as Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, internet radio, and much more.





Available in White Orchid Pearl, Rallye Red, and Brilliant Sporty Blue, the Sport Line will be priced from £22,445, representing a significant saving on the cost of purchasing the included options on an individual basis.













