Hennessey launched Heritage F-150 with 758 HP

Hennessey has launched another Heritage model for its 19th anniversary. The car is a F-150 pick-up truck which got a lovely Ford GT40 livery. To be more specific we are talking about the car that won the 1967 24 hours of Le Mans race.





Inside the cabin there are no special modifications, but under the hood Hennessey has prepared goodies which transform the pick-up truck into a real hauler.





The V8 5.0 liter petrol unit got a special supercharger and some modification on the exhaust and intake systems. As a result, the engine deliver 758 horsepower. Hennessey said it will built only 19 units of these Heritage F-150.

Tags: ford, ford f-150, hennessey heritage, hennessey heritage f-150

Posted in Ford, Custom Cars