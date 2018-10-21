Home » News » Ford » Hennessey launched Heritage F-150 with 758 HP

Hennessey launched Heritage F-150 with 758 HP

21 October 2018 09:57:58

Hennessey has launched another Heritage model for its 19th anniversary. The car is a F-150 pick-up truck which got a lovely Ford GT40 livery. To be more specific we are talking about the car that won the 1967 24 hours of Le Mans race. 

Inside the cabin there are no special modifications, but under the hood Hennessey has prepared goodies which transform the pick-up truck into a real hauler. 

The V8 5.0 liter petrol unit got a special supercharger and some modification on the exhaust and intake systems. As a result, the engine deliver 758 horsepower. Hennessey said it will built only 19 units of these Heritage F-150. 

Tags: , , ,

Posted in Ford, Custom Cars

Hennessey launched Heritage F-150 with 758 HP Photos (2 photos)
  • Hennessey launched Heritage F-150 with 758 HP
  • Hennessey launched Heritage F-150 with 758 HP

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. Hennessey launched Heritage F-150 with 758 HP

    Hennessey launched Heritage F-150 with 758 HP

  2. Porsche Mission E Cross Turismo gets green light for production

    Porsche Mission E Cross Turismo gets green light for production

  3. Mercedes-Benz is launching the GLC L, a long wheelbase version available only in China

    Mercedes-Benz is launching the GLC L, a long wheelbase version available only in China

  4.  
  5. This is the all-new Mercedes-Benz S 560 e plug-in hybrid

    This is the all-new Mercedes-Benz S 560 e plug-in hybrid

  6. Diesel swapping program from Audi - up to 10.000 Euros for you old car

    Diesel swapping program from Audi - up to 10.000 Euros for you old car

  7. Diesel swapping program from Volkswagen - up to 8.000 Euros for you old car

    Diesel swapping program from Volkswagen - up to 8.000 Euros for you old car

Related Specs

  1. 2000 Ford F150 SVT Lightning

    Engine: Supercharged V8, Power: 268.5 kw / 360.0 bhp @ 4750 rpm, Torque: 596.6 nm / 440.0 ft lbs @ 3000 rpm

  2. 2003 Ford 427 Concept

    Engine: V10, Power: 440.0 kw / 590 bhp @ 6500 rpm, Torque: 690.11 nm / 509 ft lbs @ 5500 rpm

  3. 2002 Ford FR100 Concept

    Engine: All Aluminum, Crate V8, Power: 316.9 kw / 425 bhp @ 6700 rpm, Torque: 501.65 nm / 370.0 ft lbs @ 4000 rpm

  4. 2003 Ford FR100 Panel Concept

    Engine: Aluminum Cammer V8 w/Eaton Gen IV Roots-type supercharger, Power: 447.4 kw / 600 bhp, Torque: 677.91 nm / 500 ft lbs

  5. 1968 Ford GT40 Mk1 Gulf

    Engine: Ford V8 w/Gurney Heads, Power: 316.9 kw / 425.0 bhp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 535.55 nm / 395 ft lbs

New Vehicles

Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UKHyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...

Concept Cars

New teasers with the Opel GT X Experimental ConceptNew teasers with the Opel GT X Experimental Concept
A few weeks ago, Opel has published a first teaser picture with a newly developed concept. Now we have a name for that concept and we also have some new ...

Custom Cars

2019 Chevrolet Silverado High Country concept2019 Chevrolet Silverado High Country concept
Chevrolet wants to show its clients how easily they can customise the current Silverado models. So it used this year State Fair of Texas to introduce ...

Future Cars

Polestar 1 Coupe first units producedPolestar 1 Coupe first units produced
We haven't heard nothing about Polestar in a while. But the Swedish brand established by Volvo and dedicated only to sports cars worked hard to offer ...

Market News

Volkswagen brand reaches record sales in JanuaryVolkswagen brand reaches record sales in January
In 2017 Volkswagen lost its first place among the worlds biggest car manufacturers in front of Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance. There were only 200.000 ...

Gadgets

Subaru installs Eyesight Driver assistance on one million carsSubaru installs Eyesight Driver assistance on one million cars
As most of the current manufacturers, Subaru is dedicated to include more and more safety systems in its cars. All the technology is called Eyesight and ...

Various News

Toyota Prius recall announced in USToyota Prius recall announced in US
Toyota Prius had some difficult times some years ago, when the Japanese manufacturer ordered a recall for unintended acceleration. The most recent Prius ...

Motorsports

Mercedes-AMG GT4 - Official pictures and detailsMercedes-AMG GT4 - Official pictures and details
Mercedes-Benz has officially unveiled the 2018 Mercedes-AMG GT4 model. According to the German car manufacturer the new model is a track version of the ...

Videos

Silent Mercedes-Benz A-Class spied - it could be the next EQA hatchbackSilent Mercedes-Benz A-Class spied - it could be the next EQA hatchback
A few weeks ago, Mercedes-Benz has unveiled the all-new EQC electric SUV. You can describe the model as an electric version of the GLC and GLC Coupe. ...
Copyright CarSession.com