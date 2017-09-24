Ford uses Augmented Reality to design cars
24 September 2017 07:13:30
Car manufacturers are using clay modeling and other traditional stuff to design cars, but now there is a new kid on the block. Called HoloLens, the technology uses virtual reality and augmented reality in order design new and modern cars.
“We may not be able to teleport yet, but HoloLens allows us to review full-size 3D designs with designers and engineers around the world in real time. And we’ve only just scratched the surface, so possibilities for the future seem almost limitless. This is very exciting”, said Craig Wetzel, Ford’s manager for design technical operations.
Thanks to a pair of special goggles, designers and engineers can see and experiment design changes in minutes or even seconds. Each HoloLens has its own processor and helps the user to see the model from any angle.
Ford used the system for the past year in Dearborn design studios and it was designed with Microsoft.
