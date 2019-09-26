Home » News » Ford » Ford Transit Custom Plug-In Hybrid UK pricing announced

Ford Transit Custom Plug-In Hybrid UK pricing announced

26 September 2019 12:49:57

Along the conventional Transit, recently introduced in UK; ford is also making space for a premiere: the hybrid version of the Transit. 

Ford is the first manufacturer to deliver plug-in hybrid technology for zero-emission driving capability to the one-tonne van segment, with the innovative new Transit Custom Plug-In Hybrid.

The Transit Custom Plug-In Hybrid starts from £39,145, £40,595 for Trend and £42,950 for Limited.

Combining zero-emission driving capability and no range anxiety, the first-in-class Transit Custom Plug-In Hybrid van can be charged with mains electricity for a pure electric driving range of up to 35 miles.

The Transit Custom Plug-In Hybrid’s front wheels are driven exclusively by a 92.9kW electric motor powered by a 13.6kWh lithium-ion battery pack. Ford’s multi-award-winning 1.0?litre EcoBoost petrol engine acts as a range extender for total driving range exceeding 310 miles, 91.7mpg fuel efficiency and 60g/km CO2 emissions.

A generous net payload of 1,130kg and unchanged load volume of 6.0m3 are facilitated by careful packaging of the compact battery pack beneath the floor. Giving confidence to businesses, the battery pack is covered by a standard eight-year/100,000-mile warranty.
Ford Transit Custom Plug-In Hybrid UK pricing announced
Ford Transit Custom Plug-In Hybrid UK pricing announced Photos

A charging port located within the front bumper enables the new Transit Custom Plug-In Hybrid to be charged in 4.3 hours using a domestic 240-volt 10-amp power supply, or 2.7 hours using a commercial type-2 AC vehicle charger. Additional electrical energy is captured through regenerative charging when the vehicle decelerates or brakes.

Ford is also introducing a new smartphone and tablet application that will enable its plug-in hybrid vehicle owners and operators to easily locate, navigate to and pay for charging. In partnership with NewMotion, Ford offers access to the largest public charging network with extensive coverage across Europe. The new app will deliver simplified access and payment for Ford customers at more than 118,000 charging points in 30 countries. Customers will be able to seamlessly utilise charging points across many markets, initiating and paying for charging services from a single account for a simplified ownership experience.

The Transit Custom Plug-In Hybrid will be offered in a single L1 H1 variant, with Van or Kombi bodystyles. The Van model is available in a choice of Base, Trend and high-specification Limited series. Cabin air-conditioning and a heated windscreen are standard on all vehicles, and available equipment includes Ford’s voice-activated SYNC 3 communications and entertainment system, featuring an eight-inch colour touchscreen that can be controlled with pinch and swipe gestures.




Tags: , , , ,

Posted in Ford, New Vehicles

Ford Transit Custom Plug-In Hybrid UK pricing announced Photos (1 photos)
  • Ford Transit Custom Plug-In Hybrid UK pricing announced

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. Bentley Bentayga Hybrid UK pricing announced

    Bentley Bentayga Hybrid UK pricing announced

  2. Skoda launches its new voice assistant: Hey, Laura!

    Skoda launches its new voice assistant: Hey, Laura!

  3. BMW builds 5 millionth engine in UK

    BMW builds 5 millionth engine in UK

  4.  
  5. Ford Tourneo Custom Plug-In Hybrid launched in UK

    Ford Tourneo Custom Plug-In Hybrid launched in UK

  6. Aston Martin DBX enters final testing

    Aston Martin DBX enters final testing

  7. Ford Transit Custom Plug-In Hybrid UK pricing announced

    Ford Transit Custom Plug-In Hybrid UK pricing announced

Related Specs

  1. 2000 Ford F150 SVT Lightning

    Engine: Supercharged V8, Power: 268.5 kw / 360.0 bhp @ 4750 rpm, Torque: 596.6 nm / 440.0 ft lbs @ 3000 rpm

  2. 1996 Ford Indigo Concept

    Engine: V12, Power: 324.4 kw / 435.0 bhp @ 6100 rpm, Torque: 549.1 nm / 405.0 ft lbs @ 5250 rpm

  3. 2007 Ford Interceptor Concept

    Engine: Cammer V8N/AN/A

  4. 2001 Ford Lightning Rod Concept

    Engine: Triton V8, Power: 283.4 kw / 380.0 bhp @ 4750 rpm, Torque: 610.12 nm / 450.0 ft lbs @ 3000 rpm

  5. 2003 Ford Lightning SVT Concept

    Engine: All Aluminum V8, Power: 372.9 kw / 500 bhp, Torque: 677.91 nm / 500 ft lbs

New Vehicles

Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio and Stelvio Quadrifoglio “Alfa Romeo Racing”Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio and Stelvio Quadrifoglio “Alfa Romeo Racing”
Alfa Romeo is using this year Geneva Motor Show to introduce two special models. One is Giulia Quadrifoglio and one is Stelvio Quadrifoglio. Both models ...

Concept Cars

Audi unveiled the 2019 AI Trail quattro concept carAudi unveiled the 2019 AI Trail quattro concept car
Audi is completing its quartet of visionary vehicles by showcasing a forward-looking electric off-roader at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show with the AI ...

Custom Cars

Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR was tweaked out by ABTVolkswagen Golf GTI TCR was tweaked out by ABT
ABT Sportsline has prepared a performance package for the Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR. As you already know, this version of the Golf was launched as a farewell ...

Future Cars

Lotus Evija supercar teased ahead of GoodwoodLotus Evija supercar teased ahead of Goodwood
Lotus is using this year Goodwood Festival of Speed to unveil something special for its fans. Due to start production in 2020, the world’s first British ...

Market News

Ford F-150 is Americas military favoriteFord F-150 is Americas military favorite
We all know Ford F-150 is America's most popular car sold every year. For 36 years he is America’s best-selling vehicle. ...

Gadgets

Karma develops sound for its future electric carsKarma develops sound for its future electric cars
Many electric car manufacturers are exploring new options when it comes to sound. Even an electric car has to sound good. Due to the absence of a loud ...

Various News

Fiat Mirafiori plant celebrates 80 years anniversaryFiat Mirafiori plant celebrates 80 years anniversary
Fiat has a strong heritage and tradition when it comes to producing cars in Italy. The installation of a state-of-the-art Comau robot today at one of ...

Motorsports

This is the new Porsche 99X Electric racer which will compete in 2019-2020 Formule E seasonThis is the new Porsche 99X Electric racer which will compete in 2019-2020 Formule E season
Porsche has officially unveiled the 99X Electric racer. The model was painted in Porsche's traditional motorsport colours of white, black and read and ...

Videos

VIDEO: Top 5 Mercedes-AMG featuresVIDEO: Top 5 Mercedes-AMG features
Mercedes-AMG has published a special video that features a five must-have features. Number five is drift mode which sends some extra power to the rear wheels. ...
Copyright CarSession.com