Ford Transit Custom Plug-In Hybrid UK pricing announced
26 September 2019 12:49:57
Along the conventional Transit, recently introduced in UK; ford is also making space for a premiere: the hybrid version of the Transit.
Ford is the first manufacturer to deliver plug-in hybrid technology for zero-emission driving capability to the one-tonne van segment, with the innovative new Transit Custom Plug-In Hybrid.
The Transit Custom Plug-In Hybrid starts from £39,145, £40,595 for Trend and £42,950 for Limited.
Combining zero-emission driving capability and no range anxiety, the first-in-class Transit Custom Plug-In Hybrid van can be charged with mains electricity for a pure electric driving range of up to 35 miles.
The Transit Custom Plug-In Hybrid’s front wheels are driven exclusively by a 92.9kW electric motor powered by a 13.6kWh lithium-ion battery pack. Ford’s multi-award-winning 1.0?litre EcoBoost petrol engine acts as a range extender for total driving range exceeding 310 miles, 91.7mpg fuel efficiency and 60g/km CO2 emissions.
A generous net payload of 1,130kg and unchanged load volume of 6.0m3 are facilitated by careful packaging of the compact battery pack beneath the floor. Giving confidence to businesses, the battery pack is covered by a standard eight-year/100,000-mile warranty.
A charging port located within the front bumper enables the new Transit Custom Plug-In Hybrid to be charged in 4.3 hours using a domestic 240-volt 10-amp power supply, or 2.7 hours using a commercial type-2 AC vehicle charger. Additional electrical energy is captured through regenerative charging when the vehicle decelerates or brakes.
Ford is also introducing a new smartphone and tablet application that will enable its plug-in hybrid vehicle owners and operators to easily locate, navigate to and pay for charging. In partnership with NewMotion, Ford offers access to the largest public charging network with extensive coverage across Europe. The new app will deliver simplified access and payment for Ford customers at more than 118,000 charging points in 30 countries. Customers will be able to seamlessly utilise charging points across many markets, initiating and paying for charging services from a single account for a simplified ownership experience.
The Transit Custom Plug-In Hybrid will be offered in a single L1 H1 variant, with Van or Kombi bodystyles. The Van model is available in a choice of Base, Trend and high-specification Limited series. Cabin air-conditioning and a heated windscreen are standard on all vehicles, and available equipment includes Ford’s voice-activated SYNC 3 communications and entertainment system, featuring an eight-inch colour touchscreen that can be controlled with pinch and swipe gestures.
