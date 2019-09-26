Home » News » Ford » Ford Tourneo Custom Plug-In Hybrid launched in UK

Ford Tourneo Custom Plug-In Hybrid launched in UK

26 September 2019 12:53:02

Transit is not the only hybrid Ford is offering now on the UK market. There is another utility vehicle, but smaller. 

Also available to order before the end of this year, the first-in-class Tourneo Custom Plug-In Hybrid people-mover shares the advanced hybrid drivetrain of the Transit Custom Plug-In Hybrid. Delivering 79.1mpg fuel efficiency, 70g/km CO2 emissions and a pure electric driving range of up to 33 miles, the Tourneo Custom Plug-In Hybrid also is covered by Ford’s eight-year/100,000-mile battery pack warranty.
Offered in upscale Titanium specification, the new eight-seater Tourneo Custom Plug-In Hybrid has been engineered to provide superior levels of comfort, with exceptional refinement for occupants particularly when running in electric-only driving mode. Spacious interior dimensions remain the same as for the 2.0?litre EcoBlue diesel variant, making the people-mover an ideal choice for executive travel in cities.

The Tourneo Custom Plug-In Hybrid also continues to offer the ability to arrange the two rear rows of seats in conference format for outstanding access and enhanced interaction between passengers – or in two rows of three seats facing forward.

The company also announced that every new Ford passenger vehicle nameplate will include an electrified option – either a mild-hybrid, full-hybrid, plug-in hybrid or all-electric – delivering one of the most comprehensive line-ups of electrified options for European customers.



