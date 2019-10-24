Ford reveals sketch of the Mustang-inspired electric SUV

Nobody thought that one the first electric Ford's will be a strange SUV that dreams to be as iconic as the Mustang.





Ford today released the first design sketch of its all-new Mustang-inspired, all-electric SUV with the announcement of its full reveal on November 18th, 2019.





We might see the first muscle-SUV. The reveal of the all-new vehicle, which will have a targeted pure-electric driving range of up to 600 km (more than 370 miles under WLTP regulations), will be livestreamed from a location in Los Angeles on November 18th.





Ford’s new all-electric vehicle will be on public display for the first time at the Los Angeles Auto Show 2019.













