Ford Ranger recall issued in US and Canada
14 October 2019 18:22:40
Once in a while, manufacturers discover some broken parts inside their vehicles, even if they conducted special endurance tests. In this cases, manufacturers issue recall for some batch of cars sold in a market.
Ford is conducting such a recall for select 2019 Ford Ranger vehicles. In affected vehicles, the HVAC blower motor may have been built with an improper clearance between an electrical terminal and the conductive base-plate slot that may result in a resistive electrical short. This condition can increase the risk of the HVAC blower motor overheating, melting, smoking or causing a fire.
Ford is aware of one customer warranty report of smoke while driving that is potentially related to this concern.
There were six reports of incidents that occurred in vehicles prior to delivery to the dealership. These vehicles were returned to Ford for further inspection and analysis.
This action affects 17,965 vehicles in the United States and federal territories and 1,544 in Canada.
Affected vehicles were built at Michigan Assembly Plant, Aug. 1-Sept. 27, 2019.
Dealers will inspect the HVAC blower motor in affected vehicles and replace it if it is within the suspect part production dates.
